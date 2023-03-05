‘The ship has reached the shore’: Moment UN announces historic agreement to protect oceans

More than 100 countries reached a historic agreement to protect the high seas on Saturday (4 March), after more than 15 years of stalled talks.

The legally-binding treaty announced by the United Nations , to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity , is a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses from climate change and overfishing.

“The ship has reached the shore,” Rena Lee, UN ambassador for oceans and law of the sea issues said, as she announced the news to strong applause.

