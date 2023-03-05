Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

‘The ship has reached the shore’: Moment UN announces historic agreement to protect oceans

By Oliver Browning,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACfrH_0l8ExXXh00

More than 100 countries reached a historic agreement to protect the high seas on Saturday (4 March), after more than 15 years of stalled talks.

The legally-binding treaty announced by the United Nations , to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity , is a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses from climate change and overfishing.

“The ship has reached the shore,” Rena Lee, UN ambassador for oceans and law of the sea issues said, as she announced the news to strong applause.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Biggest Wild Hog Ever? Texas Boys Catch a Hog the Size of a Grizzly Bear
De Leon, TX16 days ago
Weird noise traveling through walls and floors of a Florida city. What’s causing it?
Punta Gorda, FL20 days ago
Wife of Missing South Carolina Man Calls for Donations to Stop Amid Distressing Rumors
Myrtle Beach, SC26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy