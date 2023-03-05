Port Clinton's Thorbahn easy to like, without sporting achievements factored into equation

Port Clinton watched Adam Thorbahn grow up.

It saw the senior's influence on two programs. He made the community proud.

Thorbahn had an impact on the basketball court from the time he arrived in high school. Everybody already knew who he was, always in the gym as Hope Thorbahn's younger brother.

He surpassed Paul Colston's 1,342 points to finish as the top all-time scorer in Port Clinton history. It won at least 13 games the last two years, including two sectional crowns.

"He's good for young kids to look up to," Port Clinton basketball coach Ryan Hicks said. "He's humble. He allowed me to push him hard to be a better player. He takes care of his business in the classroom.

"He's mature. He leads with words and actions on and off the court."

Thorbahn was an outstanding blocker, emerging as a receiving threat his final two years. He continues his career at tight end at the University of Findlay.

Port Clinton established a program record for wins by a wide margin Thorbahn's junior year, including the first trip to state for the program.

It won a third Sandusky Bay Conference crown, outright in the Bay Division. It battled injuries to a .500 finish in the regular season, qualifying to the postseason this year.

It was 5-4, including a postseason victory over Perkins when Thorbahn was a sophomore. He earned eight letters in two sports.

"They've been everything to me," he said of the community. "They've seen me grow from a little freshman, to a senior going off to the next chapter. They've been nothing but supportive and behind me and the program, the rebuild.

"They've been everything."

Thorbahn wanted to represent Port Clinton. It was glad he did.

"I took huge pride in that," he said. "I always wanted to have success at Port Clinton. As a competitor, I always want to win. You have to have pride in yourself and your school. That starts with pride in how you do things and how you prepare, the little things to be successful."

Thorbahn established a program record with 13 receptions, for 101 yards and one touchdown against Oak Harbor in Week 10 and added 141 yards and two scores on six catches against the top seed in the region.

He finished with 890 yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 catches as a senior.

"They see me going to Findlay, they saw the success on the football field, but I was more successful with basketball early," he said.

He averaged 19.2 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 assists as a senior.

"He's everything," Hicks said. "He's been the catalyst getting this program turned around from the players' standpoint. He's been here since Day 1 with me, with a common goal in mind. He's the biggest reason we've had back-to-back double-digit [win] seasons and sectional titles."

Athletes don't often occupy a spotlight role in two sports the way Thorbahn did. He handled it well.

"It speaks to his hard work and dedication," Hicks said. "He's obviously All-Ohio for football and he's a similar-caliber basketball player. He was one of the best players in the league and district the last few years.

"He put the time in to be great at his craft, always working. He's ready for football and he's getting shots up to be ready for basketball. Not many players are as dedicated to multiple sports. He's not in it to be good, he wants to be great.

"That's how he's as good as he is at both."

That's how it works, but it doesn't always work. Not like it did for Thorbahn.

"I wanted to get the program back on its feet," he said. "There was great improvement. I was just thinking about winning games and getting the program back to learning to win. From Day 1, I wanted to cut nets.

"Get the program back to cutting nets for the first time since Ryan was a player and winning sectional year in and year out."

And then branch your career into college. In a different sport.

