Stilwell boys finally break through and earn elusive trip to 4A state tournament

By Ty Loftis

Stilwell team photo by Micheal George's Facebook page

HENRYETTA - Saturday night was the final chance for teams to make it to the state tournament next week.

The town of Henryetta featured some of the top teams from Class 4A looking to get that win and it was the Stilwell boys and Verdigris girls who did just that.

On the guys’ side, it was Stilwell coming away with a 56-48 win against the Tuttle Tigers.

Stilwell led by one, 41-40, entering the fourth quarter when the Indians went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Leading by four midway through the final frame, Colima Ramirez made a basket and had an opportunity at a three-point play. He missed the free throw, but the Indians got the rebound and Codey Petree was there for the put-back. That put Stilwell up eight and all but ended the game.

Indians' coach Micheal George says post play down low made the difference on Saturday night.

“We have three guys that play in the post and have another that can come in,” George said. “They have a size advantage, but we were able to move them around.”

Stilwell boys clinch trip to 4A state tournament.

One of those guys setting the tone early for the Indians was Tyrus Teehee. He scored seven first-quarter points and finished in double figures.

Making it to the state tournament is something the junior has been working at and he is glad to have finally accomplished it.

“We have been close the last couple years and to just get over that hump, it’s great,” Teehee said. “We aren’t finished, though. We want to go make some noise next week.”

Stilwell led, 12-7, at the end of the first quarter and that lead sat at 11 after Francisco Sanchez made a bucket midway through the second quarter. Tuttle closed the half on a 10-2 run, though, and as a result only trailed by a point at the half.

Despite giving up the run, George said he wasn’t nervous.

“Me and my assistant, we stayed up and watched a lot of film on those guys,” George said. “We knew that if we came out and executed the game plan, we would be OK.”

Tuttle’s Noah Clark started the third quarter with a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a two-point lead. From there, the lead would change hands six more times in the third quarter before Stilwell got the 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter and control the game.

“It definitely felt good when we got some breathing room,” Teehee said. “But our coaches put us in a winning position to where we knew we would be OK.”

Stilwell had been to the area tournament for five of the past six years. George said finally getting past that hump of making it to the state tournament means a lot.

“We were knocking on the door last year,” George said. “We got beat in the area finals and the area consolation game, so it was our goal to get back here and that’s what we did.”

Garrett Redwine led Tuttle in scoring as the Tigers finished the year at 19-9.

Girls

Verdigris 50, Stilwell 43

The girls 4A area consolation title game came down to the final minutes as well, but the difference was the post play from the Lady Cardinals and Morgan Borgstadt, as they went on to get the hard-fought win.

With less than two minutes to play, Verdigris led by two when Borgstadt converted a three-point play to give her team a 46-41 lead. From there, she would make two free throws inside a minute to make it a three-possession game and put the game on ice.

“I’m not sure what it is, but in the first half she just likes to play around the perimeter,” Verdigris coach Mike Buntin said. “In the second half, she gets in there and gets her points.

"It doesn’t matter how many girls are on her, she is going to do whatever it takes.”

Verdigris girls clinch a trip to the 4A state tournament.

Stilwell led for a majority of the first half, seeing a lead by as much as seven in the second quarter following back-to-back baskets from Shannon Catron. The third quarter was low scoring, but Verdigris came away with a 33-29 lead.

From there, Buntin said it was all about hanging on for his team.

“This is a senior-laden group and we knew they would make runs, but it was all about executing those little things we work on in practice, and we did that down the stretch,” Buntin said.

Stilwell trimmed the lead to three on three separate occasions in the final frame, but were never able to draw closer. This isn’t Verdigris’ first trip to the state tournament, but Buntin observed he never takes these things for granted.

“It’s such a surreal feeling that you love this for your kids, your community and this senior class,” Buntin said. “This is just a great group of girls and I’m excited as heck.”

Borgstadt led all players in scoring with 25 points. Prairie Holmes and Catron were both in double figures for Stilwell, which finishes the year 17-10.