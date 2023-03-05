Open in App
Hackensack, NJ
See more from this location?
New York Post

Fairleigh Dickinson gets NCAA bid due to D-I transition rule

By Ted Holmlund,

4 days ago

Fairleigh Dickinson is going to the NCAA tournament and they haven’t even played the Northeast Conference Tournament final yet.

The second-seeded Knights — who beat St. Francis (Pa.) 70-50 on Saturday night in Teaneck, N.J. — earned the ticket to the Big Dance when the Merrimack Warriors, the No. 1 seed, beat Sacred Heart 71-60 in the other conference semifinal in North Andover, Mass.

That’s because Merrimack is still in the midst of its four-year reclassification process from Division II to Division I, making them ineligible for the NCAA tournament.

The NEC announced last summer it would allow Merrimack to participate in the conference tournament this season.

Merrimack (17-16, 12-4 NEC) winning the regular-season title meant the championship game runner-up would advance to the NCAA tournament should the Warriors make it to the title game, and that’s what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8uBR_0l8Epvoh00
Demetre Roberts scored 18 points in FDU’s win over Sacred heart in their NEC Tournament semifinal game.
Twitter/@FDUKnightsMBB

The Warriors and Knights (19-14, 10-6) will battle for the NEC title on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Lawler Arena on Merrimack’s campus. It will be televised on ESPN 2.

Jordan Minor scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Merrimack past fourth-seeded Pioneers (16-17, 8-8) and into the NEC title game.

Demetre Roberts had 18 points and five assists to propel FDU in their victory over the Red Flash (18-13).

Whether FDU wins the NEC championship or not, this has been a big debut season for first-year head coach Tobin Harrison, who took over a Knights team that finished 4-22 last season.

Cha-ching 💼

#2 #FDU topples #3 Saint Francis U (Pa.) 70-50 in the rubber match in the @nechoops Championship Semifinal, earning the @NECsports AQ to @MarchMadnessMBB ! pic.twitter.com/9eORWHxlWM

— FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) March 5, 2023

Anderson, who had been the head coach at Division II St. Thomas Aquinas since 2013 before taking over at FDU, guided the Knights to a 15-win improvement. FDU is the first team to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament this year.

If Merrimack beats FDU, it won’t be the first team to miss out on an NCAA tournament berth despite winning its conference tournament.

According to ESPN , a similar thing happened in the ASUN conference (formerly the Atlantic Sun) tournament last season.

Bellarmine won the tournament despite being ineligible for the NCAA tournament because of its reclassification status.

Jacksonville State was the regular-season champion, so the Gamecocks earned the automatic bid even though they lost to Jacksonville in the conference tournament semifinals.

— with AP

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Knicks vs. Kings prediction: Targeting two overachievers in the NBA Thursday
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Mike Krzyzewski loving what he is seeing from Knicks: ‘gym rats’
New York City, NY2 hours ago
‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 116: Emily Kaplan Talks Rangers’ Big Trades
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Patrick Kane knows the pressure fellow No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere faces
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Patrick Kane nets his first Rangers goal against Canadiens
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Enough with the MSG shaming — it’s already in your Chick-Fil-A sandwich
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
Asian-American parents latest group to rally to increase NYC charter schools
New York City, NY1 hour ago
MTA staffs up LIRR trains when fewer NYers ride: Working for the weekend
New York City, NY4 hours ago
CT school had cleared Andie Rosafort of inappropriate contact with students: report
New Fairfield, CT1 hour ago
Eric Adams wants to send NYC migrants to college for free — and will cost taxpayers $1.2M
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Coyote takes casual morning stroll through Queens
Queens, NY1 hour ago
Adams & Co. have some nerve blaming GOP for stiffing NYC on migrants
New York City, NY2 hours ago
‘Rapist’ was out on the streets thanks to NY’s soft-on-crime attitude
New York City, NY2 hours ago
NYPD training chief Juanita Holmes to head city probation department
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Accused NYC rapist was free because no one told court he blew plea deal in assault case
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NY court overturns first-degree murder conviction in ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz slay
Bronx, NY5 hours ago
NYC judge went easy on gangbanger now charged in shooting near school
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Would-be hitman busted in FBI-hatched NYC murder-for-hire plot with arsenal, creepy mask: feds
New York City, NY4 hours ago
311 hotline celebrates turning 20 with list of funniest inquiries made
New York City, NY4 hours ago
‘Scream VI’ review: NYC-set horror flick less scary than the real city
New York City, NY5 hours ago
There is no proof ‘safe injection sites’ in NYC actually work
New York City, NY32 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy