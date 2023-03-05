Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
See more from this location?
Key News Network

Truck Crash Lands onto Vehicle in Dealership Lot, 3 Vehicles Damaged

By Key News Network,

4 days ago

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A truck crash landed into a car dealership lot that left other vehicles damaged in the Newhall community within Santa Clarita Saturday evening, Mar. 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLrHS_0l8EoTPE00
Oscar Sol / KNN

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a solo traffic collision just after 7:00 p.m. involving a black truck traveling westbound on Newhall Avenue and Carl Circle that crashed into a small retaining wall and then went airborne before landing on top of another vehicle inside a car dealership parking lot.

Two other vehicles were also damaged in the lot, but no injuries were reported.

The truck was not towed away immediately due to concerns by the owner of the dealership that additional damage to other vehicles may possibly occur.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Suspect in Custody After Dangerous High-Speed Pursuit on Residential Streets
West Covina, CA1 day ago
Man Ejected Dies After Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman Struck by Gunfire in Parking Lot Shooting
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspected DUI driver in custody after hours-long standoff in Compton
Compton, CA5 hours ago
Citizens Tackle Man Climbing On Vehicle, Attacking Driver In Newhall
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Suspect in custody after barricade lasting for hours at Topanga home
Topanga, CA1 day ago
Woman found with significant injuries inside vehicle in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Man found shot to death in city of Bell
Bell, CA1 day ago
Road Closures Scheduled Due To 5 Freeway Enhancement Project
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Fatal San Pedro hit-and-run captured on camera; driver still at large
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Off-duty deputy involved in fight to prevent vehicle theft
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Massive Blaze Engulfs 6th Floor of County Office Building
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield resident arrested following CHP pursuit
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
SCV Sheriff Station Urges Residents To Remain Vigilant Amid String Of Thefts
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine, Firearms Found At Valencia Residence
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
$200 million judgment for family of young musician killed in DUI crash in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Santa Monica Police Arrest Suspect in Connection to July 2022 Road Rage Incident
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of burglary in Valencia
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Woman Shot in Front of Motel in South Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Homicide Investigation Underway into Fatal Shooting of Victim Found in Street
Rosemead, CA3 days ago
Thousand Oaks Gang Fight Leads to Six Arrests
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Suspect photos in 3 attempted murder cases released; Los Angeles Police Department urges victims to come forward
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pursuit suspect arrested in Pacoima
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Arrest made in Ventura County murder
Oxnard, CA1 day ago
Two critically injured in wrong-way crash on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy