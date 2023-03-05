Truck Crash Lands onto Vehicle in Dealership Lot, 3 Vehicles Damaged

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A truck crash landed into a car dealership lot that left other vehicles damaged in the Newhall community within Santa Clarita Saturday evening, Mar. 4.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a solo traffic collision just after 7:00 p.m. involving a black truck traveling westbound on Newhall Avenue and Carl Circle that crashed into a small retaining wall and then went airborne before landing on top of another vehicle inside a car dealership parking lot.

Two other vehicles were also damaged in the lot, but no injuries were reported.

The truck was not towed away immediately due to concerns by the owner of the dealership that additional damage to other vehicles may possibly occur.

