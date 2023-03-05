Open in App
Olympia, WA
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Curtain call: Curtis closes show by winning back-to-back WIAA 4A boys basketball state championships

By Matt Massey,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJnzt_0l8EoGB100

TACOMA – For a guy whose thoughts were elsewhere, Zoom Diallo sure seemed focused on bringing home another state title for the Curtis High School boys basketball team.

Diallo, whose father Siaka was hospitalized Friday night, delivered the goods and the hardware with worry on his mind as the Vikings pulled off a title repeat with a 49-43 victory over rival Olympia in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

The top recruit in the state of Washington, Diallo, delivered big basket after big basket and finished with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field as Curtis (28-3) beat South Puget Sound League (SPSL) 4A rival Olympia for the third time in four matchups this season.

“My dad right is battling through something with his kidneys,” Diallo said. “He’s having kidney failure. So last night he went in for an appointment, but he was having problems with his blood pressure. It was pretty high. They said he had to stay overnight.

“He missed my game yesterday which I dedicated to him. He wasn’t at my game today. Before today’s game, I went to go see him and he told me to, ‘just put on a show’ for him. I feel like I did that.”

Diallo scored through a foul to give Curtis a 44-41 lead with 3:02 left in the game and then the defense made stop after stop to secure the win. Curtis was going for back-to-back state titles after beating Mount Si, 52-49, in overtime in the 4A title game in 2022, and secured the rare feat.

But Diallo was thinking about his dad and dealing against the Bears (25-6) at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGLQI_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

“I love that guy,” said Diallo, who has already narrowed his college choices to Gonzaga, Washington, Arizona, Kansas, USC and Florida State. “I was thinking about him throughout my whole game. My dad is my No. 1 supporter. He’s helped me throughout my basketball journey. I’m the reason who I am because of him.

“The fact that he wasn’t here really hurt me. I did it for him. We talked about it and I told him I was going to do it for him.”

Olympia returned to a state championship game for the first time in 25 years. The Bears lost 44-40 to Rainier Beach in the 3A title game in 1998.

“It’s tough playing them again, man,” Diallo said. “Olympia’s a good team. Throughout the year, they showed they could win some pretty good games.”

Defensively, the 6-foot-4 Tyce Paulsen deserves as much credit as anyone as he held Washington State commit Parker Gerrits to seven points and just 3-of-15 from the field.

“He’s done a good job every time we’ve put him on him,” said Curtis coach Tim Kelly, who won his third title at Curtis and fifth overall after winning two at Lincoln of Tacoma. “I think his length kind of bothered Parker a little bit. Tyce has become somebody as a freshman who’s come a tremendous way defensively. He’s so much better. He made that steal here last year [in the win over Mount Si].”

Olympia was topped by the 11 points of Andreas Engholm.

This was the fourth state title for Curtis.

Josiah Johnson scored in the lane for a 46-41 lead with 2:10 to play and then Curtis hit 2 of 4 free throws and forced six misses from the floor by Olympia in the final 56 seconds.

The Vikings beat Olympia twice in three meetings prior to state with the last win coming in dramatic fashion for the bi-district crown on Feb. 18. Curtis topped Olympia, 52-50, on Paulsen’s layin with two seconds remaining in the bi-district championship game.

Olympia couldn’t match Curtis in the SPSL 4A tournament title game, falling 63-48 on Feb. 4. The Bears however won the first meeting of the schools during the 2022-23 season, taking a 72-60 decision in a league contest on Jan. 7 on Curtis’ home floor.

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Vince Miller)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhY7o_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOZ4d_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yhw4_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fExqJ_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNDNu_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezbin_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNnIt_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWbxw_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXXcl_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195xQz_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eyxp4_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKHAI_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsfU1_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeFPC_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g37oJ_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLzVU_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WOkY_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhNyC_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JPOG_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9cKG_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIYQo_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gso3z_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plQA4_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpwaC_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YliY3_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FspQj_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKwwm_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8WNm_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z87qI_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18P294_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf4My_0l8EoGB100

Photo by Vince Miller

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4A NPSL boys, girls all-league basketball 2022-23: Federal Way's Vaughn Weems, Tahoma's Hope Hassmann named MVPs
Federal Way, WA2 days ago
Bulldogs’ dream ends in Newport News
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Report: Former Cavalier arrested in drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA22 hours ago
‘I want you to succeed’: ESPN host Stephen A. Smith addresses over 400 Staten Island high school students
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
A Washington State Lady Was Allegedly Caught in Tigard With Over $10,000 Worth of Stolen Goods
Tigard, OR6 days ago
N.J. school board member curses at mayor in front of students at school event
Edison, NJ1 day ago
Crash on Boulevard East in North Bergen is a real cliffhanger (PHOTOS)
North Bergen, NJ2 days ago
Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade 2023: Faces in the crowd
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Barnes & Noble Comes to Union
Union, NJ1 day ago
Extra Extra: If enough stars align, the shuttered Hooters on 7th Avenue could reopen as the new Madison Square Garden
New York City, NY3 days ago
5 new restaurants to try this month on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY16 hours ago
Routine Seattle Police patrolling leads to arrest and recovery of stolen car
Seattle, WA4 days ago
FDNY responds to fire in Fort Wadsworth picnic area
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Hoboken officials tout low police response for LepreCon during St. Paddy’s celebration
Hoboken, NJ3 days ago
Nutley Police Respond to Incidents at Middle School, One Student Charged to Date
Nutley, NJ3 days ago
See jaw-dropping video footage of Staten Island overturn crash captured by home surveillance camera
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to NJ — here’s where
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Former Hoboken Assemblyman Garcia gets another continuance in Newark bribery case
Newark, NJ3 days ago
Puyallup officer in training arrested for rape appears in court
Puyallup, WA6 days ago
Shelton Police Open Homicide Investigation After Finding Body of 21-Year-Old
Shelton, WA7 days ago
Bayonne Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
Bayonne, NJ3 days ago
Perth Amboy Redevelopment Agency names new executive director
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Silver Star Restaurant: The Chinese choice of an Italian enclave
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Shooting in Monroe Township originated over ‘family disturbance’, sheriff’s office says
Monroe, MI1 day ago
Shelton family find son’s killer and dismembered remains after slow police response
Shelton, WA22 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder, guitarist Gary Rossington dead at 71
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Man, 25, accused of selling fentanyl, oxycodone inside smoke shop, deli on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY8 hours ago
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island apartment finds cocaine, heroin, pills; man, 36, arrested
Staten Island, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy