Curtain call: Curtis closes show by winning back-to-back WIAA 4A boys basketball state championships

TACOMA – For a guy whose thoughts were elsewhere, Zoom Diallo sure seemed focused on bringing home another state title for the Curtis High School boys basketball team.

Diallo, whose father Siaka was hospitalized Friday night, delivered the goods and the hardware with worry on his mind as the Vikings pulled off a title repeat with a 49-43 victory over rival Olympia in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

The top recruit in the state of Washington, Diallo, delivered big basket after big basket and finished with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field as Curtis (28-3) beat South Puget Sound League (SPSL) 4A rival Olympia for the third time in four matchups this season.

“My dad right is battling through something with his kidneys,” Diallo said. “He’s having kidney failure. So last night he went in for an appointment, but he was having problems with his blood pressure. It was pretty high. They said he had to stay overnight.

“He missed my game yesterday which I dedicated to him. He wasn’t at my game today. Before today’s game, I went to go see him and he told me to, ‘just put on a show’ for him. I feel like I did that.”

Diallo scored through a foul to give Curtis a 44-41 lead with 3:02 left in the game and then the defense made stop after stop to secure the win. Curtis was going for back-to-back state titles after beating Mount Si, 52-49, in overtime in the 4A title game in 2022, and secured the rare feat.

But Diallo was thinking about his dad and dealing against the Bears (25-6) at the same time.

Photo by Vince Miller

“I love that guy,” said Diallo, who has already narrowed his college choices to Gonzaga, Washington, Arizona, Kansas, USC and Florida State. “I was thinking about him throughout my whole game. My dad is my No. 1 supporter. He’s helped me throughout my basketball journey. I’m the reason who I am because of him.

“The fact that he wasn’t here really hurt me. I did it for him. We talked about it and I told him I was going to do it for him.”

Olympia returned to a state championship game for the first time in 25 years. The Bears lost 44-40 to Rainier Beach in the 3A title game in 1998.

“It’s tough playing them again, man,” Diallo said. “Olympia’s a good team. Throughout the year, they showed they could win some pretty good games.”

Defensively, the 6-foot-4 Tyce Paulsen deserves as much credit as anyone as he held Washington State commit Parker Gerrits to seven points and just 3-of-15 from the field.

“He’s done a good job every time we’ve put him on him,” said Curtis coach Tim Kelly, who won his third title at Curtis and fifth overall after winning two at Lincoln of Tacoma. “I think his length kind of bothered Parker a little bit. Tyce has become somebody as a freshman who’s come a tremendous way defensively. He’s so much better. He made that steal here last year [in the win over Mount Si].”

Olympia was topped by the 11 points of Andreas Engholm.

This was the fourth state title for Curtis.

Josiah Johnson scored in the lane for a 46-41 lead with 2:10 to play and then Curtis hit 2 of 4 free throws and forced six misses from the floor by Olympia in the final 56 seconds.

The Vikings beat Olympia twice in three meetings prior to state with the last win coming in dramatic fashion for the bi-district crown on Feb. 18. Curtis topped Olympia, 52-50, on Paulsen’s layin with two seconds remaining in the bi-district championship game.

Olympia couldn’t match Curtis in the SPSL 4A tournament title game, falling 63-48 on Feb. 4. The Bears however won the first meeting of the schools during the 2022-23 season, taking a 72-60 decision in a league contest on Jan. 7 on Curtis’ home floor.

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Vince Miller)

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller