TACOMA – One of the few blemishes on Curtis' record this season was a mid-season loss to league foe Olympia.

The Vikings more than redeemed themselves in every meeting after, beating the Bears three times, the latest coming in the Class 4A boys championship, 49-43.

Standout junior Zoom Diallo scored a game-high 21 points to lead Curtis to its second title in as many years.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Curtis-Olympia game:

