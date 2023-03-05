Open in App
Angels Camp, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

'All the snow would drop on us': Blizzard not enough to stop Girl Scouts delivering cookies

By Marlee Ginter,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJkbk_0l8Efw3e00

Sierra snow not stopping Girl Scouts 02:16

ANGELS CAMP — Talk about some tough little troopers. Not even a blizzard was enough to stop some local Girl Scouts from delivering cookies to their hungry and snowed-in customers.

Sienna Binder, 5, loves the snow and she's not afraid to head straight into it. So when this dedicated Girl Scout had cookies to deliver, she didn't hesitate to hit the road on a cold cookie mission.

"I have to put on regular clothes and snow clothes and my vest, and then I'm ready," said Sienna.

"We were out in the thick of it in our neighborhood. We don't get plowed, so when it snows this much, we're kind of stuck," said her mom, Melinda.

That's why they went prepared and hopped in a multi-terrain UTV so they could cut through the snow and reach their customers.

"It was actually kind of blizzarding at the time. It was snowing. So when we would go under the low trees, all the snow would drop on us," said Melinda.

Sienna is actually part of a newly-formed troop out of Angels Camp saving up for summer activities and camping trips. They're hoping to sell 6,800 boxes of Girl Scout cookies which is no easy task in a small community of 4,000.

"We have a really big group of girls, and it's kindergarten through fourth grade. Most are in kindergarten, so they're just excited to go have these experiences. They haven't gotten to do these things," said Melinda.

And so Sienna is already looking forward to the next cold cookie mission. It's well worth it for a little girl who already loves the snow.

"It was a great experience, and the next day Siena wanted to go out and deliver more cookies," Melinda said.

The troop is trying to sell 6,800 boxes to raise $6,800 for a camping trip at Big Trees State Park, a trip to the climbing gym in Ripon, and to a waterpark in Manteca. If there's any money left over, they plan to donate to the new Angels Camp Park and Playground being rebuilt starting in April.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgetown braces for rain as snow-covered roofs risk collapsing
Georgetown, CA22 hours ago
Evacuation order in effect as San Joaquin River flooding expected to strike same areas hit during January storm
Newman, CA20 hours ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA6 hours ago
"Got to keep ahead of the game": Amador County residents in good spirits as they dig out of snowfall
Pioneer, CA3 days ago
Thousands of Sierra residents remain without power after snowstorms, officials warn of dangerous trend
Grass Valley, CA3 days ago
Will Cosumnes River levees be able to handle the next storms?
Wilton, CA1 day ago
Mountain roads shut down as latest winter storm hits Sierra
Truckee, CA4 days ago
Live like royalty: Former Sacramento King Marvin Bagley III's home in Elk Grove hits the market
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Tracy McDonald's drive-through closed after collapsing on 2 vehicles
Tracy, CA2 days ago
Isleton sewage on verge of overflowing into surrounding rivers
Isleton, CA21 hours ago
City of Oakdale reassures water is safe after an alert was sent to wrong community
Oakdale, CA2 days ago
Student-led drag show at an Elk Grove high school assembly angers some parents
Elk Grove, CA20 hours ago
Driver hurt in crash involving light rail train, pickup truck in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova, CA1 day ago
Body found in Colorado in 1970 identified as Modesto man
Modesto, CA1 day ago
3 killed after driver runs stop sign in Modesto
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Sky River Casino looking to expand after six months since opening
Elk Grove, CA5 days ago
Residents want action after reckless drivers cause damage in south Sacramento neighborhood
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Big rig driver from Sacramento killed in Highway 99 crash involving DUI suspect
Merced, CA2 days ago
Fight between students ends with one being stabbed at Stockton high school
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Lodi man sentenced to life for orchestrating murder of beloved podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock
Lodi, CA2 days ago
Lodi parents outraged as district votes to shut Houston School
Lodi, CA1 day ago
Suspect identified in Merced fatal DUI crash, CHP says
Merced, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy