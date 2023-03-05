'All the snow would drop on us': Blizzard not enough to stop Girl Scouts delivering cookies

Sierra snow not stopping Girl Scouts 02:16

ANGELS CAMP — Talk about some tough little troopers. Not even a blizzard was enough to stop some local Girl Scouts from delivering cookies to their hungry and snowed-in customers.

Sienna Binder, 5, loves the snow and she's not afraid to head straight into it. So when this dedicated Girl Scout had cookies to deliver, she didn't hesitate to hit the road on a cold cookie mission.

"I have to put on regular clothes and snow clothes and my vest, and then I'm ready," said Sienna.

"We were out in the thick of it in our neighborhood. We don't get plowed, so when it snows this much, we're kind of stuck," said her mom, Melinda.

That's why they went prepared and hopped in a multi-terrain UTV so they could cut through the snow and reach their customers.

"It was actually kind of blizzarding at the time. It was snowing. So when we would go under the low trees, all the snow would drop on us," said Melinda.

Sienna is actually part of a newly-formed troop out of Angels Camp saving up for summer activities and camping trips. They're hoping to sell 6,800 boxes of Girl Scout cookies which is no easy task in a small community of 4,000.

"We have a really big group of girls, and it's kindergarten through fourth grade. Most are in kindergarten, so they're just excited to go have these experiences. They haven't gotten to do these things," said Melinda.

And so Sienna is already looking forward to the next cold cookie mission. It's well worth it for a little girl who already loves the snow.

"It was a great experience, and the next day Siena wanted to go out and deliver more cookies," Melinda said.

The troop is trying to sell 6,800 boxes to raise $6,800 for a camping trip at Big Trees State Park, a trip to the climbing gym in Ripon, and to a waterpark in Manteca. If there's any money left over, they plan to donate to the new Angels Camp Park and Playground being rebuilt starting in April.