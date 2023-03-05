Open in App
Olympia, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

Back-to-back: Curtis defeats Olympia in 4A state championship basketball thriller

By Jon Manley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQE7K_0l8EfJ4f00

Curtis and Olympia, both from the 4A South Puget Sound League, know each other well.

So when they faced off against each other in the Class 4A state championship game at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday night — the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season — it wasn’t surprising that nothing came easy.

The Vikings had to scratch and claw for every bucket, every defensive stop, every loose ball. Down the stretch, Curtis made more plays on the offensive end and on defense, took the Bears out of everything they wanted to do.

It resulted in a 48-41 win in front of a packed Tacoma Dome crowd in a game that lived up to the billing in every way imaginable. For the second straight season, the Vikings are 4A state champions.

Back to back — that has a nice ring to it.

“Man, amazing,” said Curtis junior guard Zoom Diallo, the tournament MVP. “Amazing. Not a lot of people can do what we just did. It’s a blessing.”

Diallo scored a game-high 21 points, making critical shots at key moments of the game. Cinque Maxwell added 10 points.

“Olympia, it was our fourth time playing them,” Diallo said. “We knew it was gonna be a tough one. The game was going back and forth. What we tried to say in the beginning was we didn’t want them to give us the first punch.

“They ended up giving us the first punch. We just ended up battling out. It’s a blessing that we just won that. Shoutout to Olympia, shoutout to the coaching staff, it was a great battle.”

Offense was hard to come by for both teams. Curtis senior Tyce Paulsen poured his heart and soul into his defensive assignment against Olympia guard Parker Gerrits, the two-time 4A SPSL South MVP. Gerrits was held to seven points.

“I know he can shoot it from anywhere,” Paulsen said. “I thought of it as, it’s my last high school game. I wanted this game more than anything. I needed that.”

Kelly felt Paulsen’s defense was one of the major keys to the win.

“He’s done a good job every time we’ve put him on him,” Kelly said. “I think his length kind of bothers Parker a little bit. Tyce has become somebody as a freshman, who’s come a tremendous way defensively.”

Olympia post Andreas Engholm led the Bears with 11 points. Matt Lindblom and Drew Carlson added eight points apiece.

With just over three minutes to go, it was a one-point game. Diallo made a highlight-reel, multiple-crossover play and got the rim, getting fouled and giving Curtis a three point lead. Then Josiah Johnson hit a shot from the elbow to give Curtis a five-point lead with just over two minutes to play. Olympia got it back within three but came up empty on its last offensive possession.

It’s the fifth state title for Curtis coach Tim Kelly. He has won three titles at Curtis and two at Lincoln.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Olympia, WA newsLocal Olympia, WA
No. 3 Olympia upends No. 2 Mount Si in semis, advances to first state title game since 1998
Olympia, WA5 days ago
Zoom Diallo, Curtis back in 4A state championship game after beating Federal Way
Federal Way, WA6 days ago
4A and 3A boys and girls 2023 state basketball all-tournament teams at the Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eastlake denies Camas comeback bid to win 4A state basketball championship
Sammamish, WA4 days ago
Legend Smiley sensational in Garfield’s 3A state hoops championship win over O’Dea
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Three-peat complete: Garfield tops Lake Washington for third consecutive 3A state title
Kirkland, WA5 days ago
Winners of The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Feb. 27 to March 4)
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
South Sound results, recaps from the 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B state basketball placing games
Yakima, WA5 days ago
Saturday standouts: Top performers, upsets from the final day of the 4A & 3A tourneys
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
This local cheer team just won a state championship. Now they’re planning for nationals.
Gig Harbor, WA4 days ago
Metro slayers: Auburn knocks off Eastside Catholic to advance to 3A state semifinals
Auburn, WA6 days ago
Who stood out Friday at the Tacoma Dome? Top performers, upsets from Day 3 of the 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
4A SPSL rivals Curtis and Olympia meet in state title game: 5 things we’re watching
Olympia, WA5 days ago
Shawn Kemp Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Washington State
Tacoma, WA15 hours ago
Emerald Ridge will place for first time ever after beating deflated Bellarmine Prep squad
Tacoma, WA6 days ago
Have a hot take about Shawn Kemp’s drive-by shooting arrest? It can probably wait | Opinion
Tacoma, WA4 hours ago
What to know about Shawn Kemp, retired NBA All-Star arrested Wednesday in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma, WA7 hours ago
Former UW, Gig Harbor High football player Joe Jarzynka found dead on Sol Duc River
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Geno Smith says he avoided free agency, gave Seahawks a flexible deal: ‘I believe in team’
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Tacoma police arrest former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp after drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
VIDEO: Shawn Kemp booked into Pierce County Jail for drive-by shooting investigation
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seahawks, Geno Smith have a deal, according to an NFL source
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Task done: Seahawks make official new deal to keep Geno Smith. It’s 3 years, up to $105M
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Where Seahawks, NFL teams rank in union report card on facilities, taking care of players
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Why re-signing Geno Smith doesn’t end Seahawks thinking about drafting a quarterback first
Seattle, WA2 days ago
As QB market turns again, Seahawks have a Tuesday deadline with Geno Smith’s situation
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp released in shooting case. Prosecutors want more investigation
Tacoma, WA6 hours ago
Jim Moore: Is Geno Smith really worth the money the Seahawks just agreed to pay him?
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Final 4 Fiesta: Vote to decide who goes to the championship round of favorite WA taco spot
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Seahawks accomplish 1 of their combine goals: Get the NFL thinking they’d take a QB at 5
Seattle, WA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy