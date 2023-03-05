CR presents: RedWoodshop: A Showcase of CR Woodworking

The College of the Redwoods Art Gallery will present an exhibition of exceptional furniture creations by CR woodworking students and faculty from Feb. 28 to March 23.

The show includes fine handcrafted tables, chairs, dressers, and wall cabinets - some with elaborate marquetry detail - all made in the modern woodshop on CR’s Eureka campus. A public reception will take place at CR Art Gallery on Wednesday, March 8, from 3-5 p.m.

The CR woodworking program features both introductory and advanced instruction. Students with no prior knowledge or experience can learn to safely use both hand and power tools in the Survey of Woodworking Technology course.

The woodworking program at CR is furniture-focused and offers students an opportunity to be creative, while learning valuable life skills that have both professional and community applications.

Visitors to the gallery show will have an opportunity to try out a traditional woodworking technique, using a hand plane to smooth a piece of wood. They will also get to see the possibilities of what they can create by hand, from scratch, while gaining practical skills and expertise through the CR woodworking program

Admission to the College of the Redwoods Art Gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and by appointment. Hours are subject to change. Please contact the department for details.

For more information, visit www.redwoods.edu/artgallery or call the Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences office at (707) 476-4559.