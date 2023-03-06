Brookings-based film on Kickstarter

Woodsrider Films’ Cambria Matlow will run a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter from Feb 28-March 23. Her film WHY DIG WHEN YOU CAN PLUCK will be featured in the platform’s month-long specialty program Long Story Short. This program dedicates the month of March to promote the best short films on the platform.

WHY DIG WHEN YOU CAN PLUCK has also been chosen as a Kickstarter ‘Project We Love.’ Her goal is to raise $22,000 to support post production and distribution.

In the fiction film WHY DIG WHEN YOU CAN PLUCK, a stoner filmmaker seeking inspiration for her next movie brings her volatile husband and defiant young son camping on the Oregon coast near Brookings. When her competing desires to be a good mother and creative artist come to a hilt, she reaches a painful but powerful breakthrough.

The film challenges norms around motherhood and artmaking while addressing themes of trust, violence, magic and love.

Kickstarter Campaign URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cambriamatlow/why-dig-when-you-can-pluck