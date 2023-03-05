Letter: Celebrate Recovery

It’s nearly impossible to travel through our hometown of Gold Beach and not see many examples of suffering caused by the impingement of life’s hardships plus poor personal choices. Like so very many, I have personally experienced life’s challenges and the consequences of my bad habits, hurts and hang-ups.

I’m writing about this now because Celebrate Recovery- Gold Beach is starting a new Step-Study class beginning with the class orientation on March 6, 5 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Hound Doghouse, 29750 Hound Dog Road, Gold Beach, OR, 97444.

Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step life healing and recovery process founded on Biblical Principals offering separate recovery classes for both Men and Women in Gold Beach and Curry County. Please join us or invite someone you love to take the First Step in their recovery by registering at: gbcelebraterecovery@gmail.com

Lynn Coker