Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Oregon has some of the lowest home vacancy rates in the US

By Provided by texasrealestatesource.com,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFndW_0l8Ebp1P00

New research has found the states with the lowest home vacancy rates, with Maine coming out on top.

The study conducted by Texas real estate experts TexasRealEstateSource.com examined housing data from the US census for renter properties across the country to see which states had the lowest rates of vacant homes.

It found that the first place on the list went to the northeastern state of Massachusetts. The state has a rental vacancy rate of 2.8%, the lowest of any entry.

The state of Maine comes second on the list, with an average vacancy rate for rental properties sitting at just 2.9%

Utah takes third place on the list, with the southeastern state coming in with a vacancy rate of 3% for properties available for rent.

Taking fourth place on the list is Kentucky, which, for rental properties, has an average vacancy rate of 3.1%.

Rounding out the top five is the state of Montana, with a rental vacancy rate sitting at 3.3%.

Oregon takes eighth on the list, with a vacancy rate for rental properties of 3.8%.

The study also looked at average vacancy rates for homeowner properties, with vacancy rates overall being a lot lower. Maine and Tennessee tied for first place here, with a vacancy rate of 0.2%. Colorado and Virginia take a joint second at just 0.4% for their vacancy rates. Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Wisconsin also all had a homeowner vacancy rate of just 0.5%.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for TexasRealEstateSource.com said: “What can be gathered from this data is the fact that rental properties have a larger percentage of vacancies than homeowner properties, with the percentage of vacant rental properties being more than three times higher in certain states. It’s also interesting to see that there isn’t necessarily a concentration of states where most properties are lived in, with the top ten featuring states from all over the US.”

This study was conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com, the one-stop source for Texas real estate.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX10 hours ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA8 hours ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA22 hours ago
Photos / Blue Whale Research: Environmental conditions impact foraging, reproduction
Newport, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy