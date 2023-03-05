Open in App
All-time UFC women's flyweight champions

By ESPN.com,

4 days ago

The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

Current champion

Alexa Grasso

Won title: March 4, 2023
Outcome: Sub4 over Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)
Defenses: 0

Past champion

Valentina Shevchenko

Won title: Dec. 8, 2018
Outcome: UD over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 231)
Defenses: 7

Nicco Montaño
Won title: Dec. 1, 2017
Outcome: UD over Roxanne Modafferi (TUF 26 Finale)*
Defenses: 0**

* -- Won "The Ultimate Fighter" finale to earn inaugural title

** -- Stripped of title on Sept. 7, 2018, after being hospitalized prior to UFC 228 weigh-in

