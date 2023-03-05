All-time UFC women's flyweight champions

Change location
By ESPN.com,
The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.
Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.
All-time UFC champions by division: Heavyweight | Light heavyweight Middleweight | Welterweight Lightweight | Featherweight Bantamweight | Flyweight Women's featherweight Women's bantamweight Women's flyweight Women's strawweight
Alexa Grasso
• Won title: March 4, 2023 • Outcome: Sub4 over Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285) • Defenses: 0
Valentina Shevchenko
• Won title: Dec. 8, 2018 • Outcome: UD over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 231) • Defenses: 7
Nicco Montaño • Won title: Dec. 1, 2017 • Outcome: UD over Roxanne Modafferi (TUF 26 Finale)* • Defenses: 0**
* -- Won "The Ultimate Fighter" finale to earn inaugural title
** -- Stripped of title on Sept. 7, 2018, after being hospitalized prior to UFC 228 weigh-in
