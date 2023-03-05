Weekly farm box available for one lucky person

The Beet Food System Consortium has partnered with Myrtle Glen Farms, Coos Head Food Co-op, and Farmstead Bread to offer a weekly farm box to a selected scholarship recipient.

Recipients will receive a weekly farm box along with a bread voucher for one month every Wednesday; along with opportunities to join in cooking classes, nutrition classes and farm tours to learn more about our local food system.

THE BEET exists to strengthen access to food and nutrition education in Coos County; and envisions a thriving county where residents are connected to a resilient food system.

All applicants must be residents of Coos County in order to apply. If you would like assistance completing this form, please email info@thebeetfsc.org or outreach@thebeetfsc.org you can also call 678-654-3164.