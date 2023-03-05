Open in App
Coos County, OR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The World

Weekly farm box available for one lucky person

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IH57B_0l8EUNHQ00

The Beet Food System Consortium has partnered with Myrtle Glen Farms, Coos Head Food Co-op, and Farmstead Bread to offer a weekly farm box to a selected scholarship recipient.

Recipients will receive a weekly farm box along with a bread voucher for one month every Wednesday; along with opportunities to join in cooking classes, nutrition classes and farm tours to learn more about our local food system.

THE BEET exists to strengthen access to food and nutrition education in Coos County; and envisions a thriving county where residents are connected to a resilient food system.

All applicants must be residents of Coos County in order to apply. If you would like assistance completing this form, please email info@thebeetfsc.org or outreach@thebeetfsc.org you can also call 678-654-3164.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Coos County, OR newsLocal Coos County, OR
Police: Man unlawfully enters home, assaults resident
Coos Bay, OR6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nurses sue for wage theft at Pendleton and Roseburg hospitals
Pendleton, OR1 day ago
WOMAN CITED FOR CHILD NEGLECT
Roseburg, OR9 hours ago
4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast
Coos Bay, OR9 hours ago
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED WARMING CENTER TRESPASS
Roseburg, OR2 days ago
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg, OR9 hours ago
ROSEBURG POLICE DETAIN JUVENILE FOR ALLEGED ROBBERY
Roseburg, OR3 days ago
Woman's body recovered in Gold Beach after spotted in bushes
Gold Beach, OR9 days ago
Roseburg man dies in fatal crash just north of Josephine County
Roseburg, OR11 days ago
ROSEBURG TEEN DIES AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO RIVER THURSDAY MORNING
Roseburg, OR12 days ago
What is the Largest Town On the Oregon Coast?
Coos Bay, OR21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy