Little Theatre on the Bay Presents Matilda the Musical

Little Theatre on the Bay (LTOB) presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” in 9 performances from March 10th through March 26th at the Liberty Theatre in North Bend, Oregon.

Performances are at 7:00 PM Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 PM on Sundays. Tickets online at thelibertytheatre.org or at the box office on Tuesdays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM and one hour prior to each show. Tickets for children 12 and under are half-price.

“Matilda” is played by Lyla Davidson, an 11-year-old from Coos Bay in her first lead role, while her evil teacher, Miss Trunchbowl is played by stage veteran John Adamson.

With a cast of over 30, and larger-than-life characters, endearing songs, energetic dances, and a touch of magic, “Matilda” is a delightful show for the whole family! Roald Dahl’s classic book comes to life in this vibrant telling of Matilda, a young girl whose imagination and love of learning are rejected by her unscrupulous parents.

With encouragement from her teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda’s spunk takes her on a journey to create her own destiny.

The Liberty Theatre has been serving audiences since 1924. Little Theatre on the Bay (LTOB) is the second-longest continuously operating community theatre group in Oregon with a mission “to cultivate the arts in Coos County.” Visit: thelibertytheatre.org or call (541) 756-4336.