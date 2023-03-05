Volunteers Needed for 2nd Saturday Cleanup Project for John Topits Park at Empire Lakes

Come volunteer a couple of hours with the Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) group and the Coos Bay Parks Department to help beautify the parks in John Topits Park at Empire Lakes. The 2nd Saturday cleanup will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Volunteers will meet at the main entrance at 298 Hull St, Coos Bay and sign in at 12:30pm. The clean up effort is from 1-3pm.

This family friendly volunteer event will involve trash removal, invasive plant removal, repairing benches and painting - if weather permits, signage cleaning, leaf blowing paved trails. Please come prepared with appropriate clothing and shoes.

We have projects for every comfort and safety level! Please come prepared with appropriate clothing and shoes. Bring gloves, raingear, cutting tools for invasive ivy removal, leaf blower, and trash grabbers if you have them. Bring a kayak, if you wish, to access trash in water or near shore. Trash bags will be provided.

Kids with adult supervision are welcome! Teenagers over 15 years old without adult supervision are welcome and will need to have a release form signed by a parent or guardian. Please contact OBAB for a release form.

OBAB schedules cleanups in the Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston area. To learn more and to find details on future projects you can find them on Facebook, or join the public facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/oregonbayareabeautification, follow on Instagram, or email oregonbayareabeautification@gmail.com.

Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) is a registered and approved 501 (c) (3) organization EIN 92-1870726.