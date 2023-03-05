Open in App
Charleston, OR
The World

Giant Pacific Octopus briefly on display

4 days ago

The Charleston Marine Life Center has a special guest, but its stay will be short-lived. The Marine Life Center has a giant Pacific octopus on display after the adult male was captured by a crab fishing boat recently.

The boat partners with the Marine Life Center to find unique creatures that can be displayed in Charleston.

The octopus was found inside one of the crab pots and brought to Charleston.

It can be viewed with the Marine Life Center is open, and will also be studied by the University of Oregon students.

The octopus will only be on display for around a month before it is returned to the ocean.

