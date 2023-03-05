Florida State makes an impression on Five-Star ATH Joshisa 'Jojo' Trader during unofficial visit

The Seminoles appear to be trending in the right direction for one of the top players in the country.

Florida State hosted recruits on campus for the first time since January throughout Saturday. Two of the most coveted prospects to arrive in Tallahassee were five-star athlete Joshisa 'Jojo' Trader and five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

While Smith is committed to Ohio State and declined interviews following the trip, Trader spoke with reporters about the experience and where the Seminoles stack up in his recruitment.

"It was great. I had a great time with coach Norvell and coach Ron Dugans," Trader said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Actually got to like know them more a little bit. I got to talk about stuff more than football."

Upon arrival, Trader and his contingent of teammates and coaches from Chaminade-Madonna High School were greeted by head coach Mike Norvell and nearly every member of the staff. The way that every coach made him feel welcome, regardless of whether they are involved in his recruitment or not, meant a lot.

"The way that all the coaches show love," Trader said. "Not only the coaches that are recruiting me but all the coaches show love. That's a big part of recruitment."

"I feel like they're more than just a football program," Trader continued. "I feel like it's a family. From football to any other sport, even from the school, the city, I feel like they're all in one."

The Seminoles project Trader as a wide receiver at the next level. He's been building a strong connection with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. The two relate to topics outside of football.

"It's really a good connection," Trader said. "We talk about football, we talk about life, stuff like that. We connect because we both really love our mommas a lot so we really connect on that.

FSU is coming off a ten-win season where the team took a major step forward in Norvell's third year at the helm. Trader has noticed that the program is moving in the right direction.

"They've been building for sure. My freshman year, they wasn't that good," Trader said. "Now coming into my senior year, they've been progressing a lot."

Mike Norvell and Ron Dugans had a simple message for Trader on Saturday.

"Come play at Florida State," Trader said. "Basically, they said they want me to commit today."

When asked how he felt about that, the Florida native cracked a smile before issuing a response.

"Good chance," Trader quipped.

Is there anything else that Trader wants to see out of the Seminoles?

"Win games. I want to see them win a national championship, actually," Trader said. "They can win it and if I do go here, if I come in and play, I would like to win it too."

Trader noted that Florida State is in his top-5 and that the program will receive an official visit from him once he irons out his schedule. He played coy with where the Seminoles stand on his pecking order.

"They're not at the bottom," Trader said.

He mentioned plans to possibly return to Tallahassee later in March or this spring for another visit. It's clear that Florida State made an impression coming out of the trip.

A decision in his recruitment likely won't come until the end of his senior season or in December. As a junior, Trader caught 47 passes for 743 yards and seven touchdowns on offense while pulling down an interception on defense.

The 6-foot-1.5, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect, the No. 2 ATH, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

