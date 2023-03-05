Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

UCSB grabs a piece of Big West title with school-record 24th win of the season

By Mike Klan,

4 days ago
UCSB shares a Big West regular season title with UC Irvine.
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They need a new net at the Thunderdome after the Gauchos cut it down to celebrate a share of the Big West regular season title.

The Gauchos played their best half of the season as they raced out to a 46-26 halftime lead over Hawai'i and cruised to an 81-61 victory to set a new single-season school record with their 24th win.

UCSB goes 15-5 in the Big West and shares the title with UC Irvine who will enter next week's Big West Tournament as the #1 seed due to a tiebreaker.

The Gauchos head into the tournament in Henderson, Nevada with an overall record of 24-7 and will meet the winner of Tuesday's Long Beach State-Cal Poly matchup.

Calvin Wishart scored all 15 of his points in the first half as UCSB shot almost 70 percent from the floor as they went into halftime up 20.

Miles Norris scored a game-high 18 points to lead five Gauchos in double-figures.

Norris also had 10 rebounds as did Andre Kelly who also tallied 12 points.

Ajay Mitchell also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

Cole Anderson came off the bench to score 14 points including 4-of-6 from three-point distance.

