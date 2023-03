14news.com

UE’s Baer wins 200-yard Breaststroke at MAC Championships By Aaron Hancock, 4 days ago

By Aaron Hancock, 4 days ago

OXFORD, OH. (WFIE) - University of Evansville junior Alon Baer (Gesher HaZiv, Israel) made history on Saturday, as he became Evansville’s first-ever individual Mid-American Conference ...