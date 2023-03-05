Mississippi Skies: Warmer temps coming back

Today will see a return of the higher-than-normal temperatures we’ve seen so often so far this year. Humidity will also make a return, although not as bad today as it will be over the next few days. Most of us will see some more brilliant sunshine today!
North Mississippi
Sunny with a high near 72. Mostly clear with a low near 51.
Central Mississippi
Sunny with a high near 75. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.
South Mississippi
Sunny and warm with a high near 80. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 53.
Gulf Coast
Sunny and warm with a high near 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 58.
