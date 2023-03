weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS 4 days ago

4 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-05 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-03-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents ...