Lincoln boys basketball heads to 6A quarterfinals with win over league-rival Cleveland

One year ago, the Lincoln High School boys basketball team were cleaning out their lockers.

The Cardinals lost to league-rival Cleveland 63-53 in the second round of the 6A state playoffs, missing out on a chance to play for the title at the Chiles Center.

On Saturday however, Lincoln reversed the roles and sent the Warriors home with a 73-50 win in the second round of the state tournament, literally dancing their way to the quarterfinals.

“We didn’t let that feeling go,” Lincoln senior Graham Eikenberry said. “We have nine seniors this year, everyone out here is playing for their lives. I never want to feel that way again.”

That was apparent from the tip when Lincoln raced out to a 9-2 lead and never gave it back for the rest of the game.

The Cardinals went into the break up 27-21, enforcing their length and full-court press on the Warriors in a way that Cleveland hadn’t felt during their first two meetings, with the final scores of those were 69-64 Lincoln and 62-58 Cleveland.

“We weren’t transitioning well, so I changed some things in our transition,” Lincoln coach Heather Seely-Roberts said. “We didn’t have enough ball pressure … We amped the pressure up and we came up with some things for specific kids, like force one of them right, let one of them shoot, stuff like that.”

Those adjustments worked like a charm as the Warriors struggled to find any offense outside of 11 points from big man Jackson Cooper in the first half.

Lincoln kept the pressure up in the third, taking a 44-32 advantage into the fourth.

Cooper fouled out for Cleveland with 5:01 left in the game, and that’s when the Cardinals swooped in to close things out, highlighted by a dunk down the lane by senior Moroni Seely-Roberts.

“In the first half, we still struggled (offensively), but we relied on our defensive pressure,” Moroni Seely-Roberts said. “In the second half, we came in and made some more shots and won the game, so I’m really proud of our team.”

Cleveland started to foul early to preserve time, but Moroni and his twin brother Malachi were money from the line to seal the game.

Moroni finished the night with 19 points and 18 rebounds while Malachi led the way with 20 points, the last two coming on a dunk at the buzzer.

Eikenberry chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks to anchor the Cardinals defensive presence inside.

“Graham is the heart and soul of this team,” Moroni said. “He’s the one who brings the energy, he’s always yelling at us to get louder or add more energy. We love Graham and all the rebounds he gets and all the clutch buckets he gets.”

Seeing the team’s growth from last year to now has been an important journey in the eyes of Heather Seely-Roberts, who credits having the summer to work with the team and having nine seniors.

For the Seely-Roberts crew specifically, having the chance to play for a 6A title at the Chiles Center means so much after coming over from Yamhill-Carlton with a 3A state title in the truncated 2021 season.

“We took a leap of faith, so we’ve been building for this for two years,” Heather said. “The team hadn’t won very many games before I got the job, so it’s been tremendous, the kids that have bought in and everything.”

Heather’s job of turning around the Lincoln program hasn’t stopped at basketball either as she described how earlier in the week she was helping the students “learn how to cheer.”

The coach described how she had her students during her P.E. class practice cheering when baskets were made to get them prepped for the big game.

In return, the entire basketball team gave the crowd a choreographed dance to Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love.”

“We danced in the locker room, this is the first time we’ve danced publicly,” Heather said.

Now, the Cardinals will be dancing in the Chiles Center when they meet up with No. 5 Gresham in the quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Around the city

The Benson girls basketball team fell short in the second round at No. 6 Barlow by a score of 60-56.

Without starting point guard Olivia Hinck, the Techsters offense was out of sorts going against the senior guard lineup of the Bruins. Plus it didn’t help that Benson was the No. 11 seed despite being in the top eight of the coaches poll all season and having big wins over teams seeded in front of them.

Benson loses seniors Onna Brown and Malaya LeSueur who are heading to play Division I ball at Hofstra and Fresno State next year.

After pulling off the upset in round one, No. 21 Benson boys fell two points shy of shocking No. 5 Gresham, falling 62-61. The Techmen lose seniors Kavon Bradford, Fernando De La Torre, TJ Sackey, Tabor Van Deusen, Graham Dopierala and Redding Longaker.

No. 12 seed Jefferson girls ran into the buzzsaw that is No. 5 Clackamas, a team that is yet to lose to an Oregon opponent.

The Demos pulled within 10 points during the third quarter with star Clackamas sophomore Jazzy Davidson on the bench with four fouls. But the rest of the talented Cavaliers crew were able to push the lead and eventually win 72-42.

In 5A, No. 11 Parkrose boys went on the road to play No. 6 Woodburn in the first round. The boys soccer team pulled the 14 over 3 upset on Woodburn in the fall, but the Bulldogs weren’t denied this time, winning 70-52.

At Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic came up just short in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament to eventual champions No. 6 Cascade Christian. The Challengers hung on for a 52-51 win, sending DLSNC to the third place game.

The Knights met up with league rival Oregon Episcopal for the third time after winning the first two matchups going away. However, the Aardvarks got their revenge with a 78-71 win to send DLSNC home with the fifth place trophy.

And in Class 2A, No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy went out to Pendleton in search of a state title, but fell in the quarterfinals to No. 9 Heppner 41-34.

Still, the Lions roared back, downing East Linn Christian 62-46 in the consolation finals and taking down Regis in the fourth place game 67-54 to bring home a trophy.

Field set for Chiles

The girls will be up first this week at the Chiles Center, starting with No. 8 Willamette taking on No. 1 Jesuit at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

No. 5 Clackamas will play No. 4 Beaverton at 3:15 p.m., No. 6 Barlow against No. 3 Tualatin at 6:30 p.m. and then No. 10 West Salem versus No. 2 South Medford at 8:15 p.m.

The boys will start on Thursday, March 9 with No. 9 Central Catholic matching up with No. 1 West Linn at 1:30 p.m. Then its No. 5 Gresham against No. 4 Lincoln at 3:15 p.m., followed by No. 6 Beaverton versus No. 3 Tualatin at 6:30 p.m. and ending with No. 7 Mountainside against No. 2 Barlow.

The girls tournament will run March 8-11 and the boys will go March 9-11.