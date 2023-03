chatsports.com

UConn men’s hockey earns fourth seed in Hockey East Playoffs, to host UMass Lowell in quarterfinals By The UConn Blog, 4 days ago

By The UConn Blog, 4 days ago

For the third straight season, UConn men’s hockey will host the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Playoffs. The Huskies will welcome UMass Lowell to Toscano... ...