Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Cal Poly Men fall in confusing buzzer-beating loss

By Dusty Baker,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvAvc_0l8E231u00

The Cal Poly Mustangs closed out their regular season Saturday night in bizarre fashion after hitting a buzzer-beating shot to lose, 73-72.

Cal Poly trailed 73-70 with just under five seconds remaining in overtime.

Brantly Stevenson went inside the paint to lay the shot in prior to the clock expiring, adding two points to Cal Poly's total while still lacking one crucial point.

Stevenson had a career night despite the blunder, putting up 32 points in defeat.

The Mustangs closed out their regular season with a 7-24 record overall, finishing 1-18 in conference play.

The loss was their 18th consecutive loss of the season.

Cal Poly will open with Long Beach State in the Big West Tournament Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State newsLocal Nevada State
Cal Poly opens Big West tourney with a huge upset win, ending 18-game losing streak
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atascadero High School principal resigns
Atascadero, CA11 hours ago
Righetti High School senior identified as motorcyclist that died in collision Sunday
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
20th Annual Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association Open House
Arroyo Grande, CA13 hours ago
Allan Hancock College celebrates Intl. Women’s Day
Solvang, CA1 day ago
The San Luis Obispo Warming Center will be open tonight
San Luis Obispo, CA4 hours ago
Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival rescheduled for October 2023
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
North Coast of SLO County preparing for upcoming storm
Cambria, CA1 day ago
Monday: paving project on State Route 227
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Prescribed burning scheduled for multiple SLO Co. state parks
Morro Bay, CA2 days ago
Allan Hancock College to host mental health forum
Santa Maria, CA10 hours ago
Businesses in Morro Bay prepare for potential flooding
Morro Bay, CA1 hour ago
More rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
SLO County combs through ‘millions of documents’ to remove racist language in home deeds
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Music playing at Mitchell Park geared toward families, city says
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
New temporary signal installed on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA6 hours ago
Improvement project underway on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Car crashes into room at Pismo Beach motel
Pismo Beach, CA2 days ago
PG&E crews on standby in anticipation of storms
Arroyo Grande, CA7 hours ago
Marsh & Higuera intersection closing in anticipation of flooding
San Luis Obispo, CA5 hours ago
Oak tree collapses on corner of 10th Street in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Oceano residents put on alert as flood threat returns
Oceano, CA22 hours ago
Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools temporarily closed
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Caltrans awards $225M for local roadway safety projects
Santa Barbara, CA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy