Hawaii women’s basketball pulls away from UC Santa Barbara on senior night

By Christian Shimabuku,

4 days ago
In a battle for third place in the Big West Conference standings, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team prevailed over UC Santa Barbara in its home finale, pulling away from the Gauchos 68-58 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii closes out its regular season at 15-14 overall and 13-7 in Big West play, while UCSB drops to 19-11 overall and 12-8 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, Lily Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine with a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while freshman Imani Perez added 13 points and eight rebounds.

For UCSB, Anya Choice had a game-high 23 points despite fouling out in the final minute.

UH will face Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Tournament quarterfinals in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and ESPN Honolulu.

Following the game, UH seniors McKenna Haire and Kallin Spiller were honored as part of senior night festivities.

