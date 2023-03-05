FAMU basketball falls in season finale at Bethune-Cookman

FAMU women's basketball

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ― Ahriahna Grizzle totaled 22 points, but the Florida A&M women's basketball team fell to the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats 80-69 on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (6-23, 4-14 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Grizzle, who had 22 points and two steals. Dylan Horton added 14 points and Ivet Subirats chipped in as well with 11 points.

The FAMU offense was very productive from deep, knocking down eight threes on 21 attempts. Grizzle was the most prolific shooter for the Rattlers, draining three treys in the contest.

The FAMU defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Saturday's game, forcing 15 Bethune-Cookman turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 13 points on the offensive end of the floor. Grizzle's two steals led the way individually for the Rattlers.

How It Happened

FAMU struggled out of the gate, falling behind 27-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rattlers continued to lose ground in the second quarter and faced a 47-29 halftime deficit.

Bethune-Cookman continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 59-40 advantage before FAMU went on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Horton, to trim its deficit to 59-45 with 2:25 to go in the third. Bethune-Cookman countered and stretched its lead to 65-47 heading into the fourth. FAMU played well near the basket, scoring 10 of its 18 points in the paint.

FAMU kept the Lady Wildcats from increasing their lead before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Subirats' layup, to shrink the deficit to 73-62 with 4:06 to go in the contest. The Rattlers were unable to cut further into the deficit by the end of the game, losing 80-69. FAMU pulled down three offensive rebounds to score four second chance points out of 22 total in the period

FAMU men's basketball

The FAMU men's basketball team got a 25-point performance from the bench, but fell 91-70 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (7-22, 5-13 SWAC) had three players score in double figures, led by Noah Meren, who had 20 points and three steals. Jordan Chatman tacked on 13 points and two steals off the bench and Jordan Tillmon helped out with 13 points and three steals.

FAMU grabbed 35 rebounds in Saturday's game compared to Bethune-Cookman's 26, led by seven boards from Tarig Eisa. The Rattlers also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 15 rebounds into 12 second chance points.

The FAMU defense caused its share of mistakes in Saturday's game, forcing 15 Bethune-Cookman turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 17 points on the offensive end of the floor. Meren's three steals led the way individually for the Rattlers.

How It Happened

After falling behind 24-17, FAMU went on a 6-0 run with 10:57 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Tillmon, to narrow its deficit to 24-23. Bethune-Cookman answered back and added to its lead, leaving the Rattlers down 43-38 entering halftime.

Bethune-Cookman kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 70-53 advantage before FAMU went on a 5-0 run to shrink the deficit to 70-58 with 7:53 to go in the contest. Bethune-Cookman responded and outscored the Rattlers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 91-70. FAMU took care of business in the paint, recording 20 of its 32 points in the lane.