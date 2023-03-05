Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: More sunshine, but temps warming up

By alabamanow,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFGwH_0l8DskSY00

Today will see a return of the higher-than-normal temperatures we’ve seen so often so far this year. Humidity will also make a return, although not as bad today as it will be over the next few days. Most of us will see some more brilliant sunshine today!

North Alabama

Sunny with a high near 71. Tonight, clear with a low of 50.

Central Alabama

Sunny with a high of 73. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.

South Alabama

Sunny with a high near 77. Clear tonight with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 80. Patchy fog tonight. Clear with a low of 56.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Thousands remain without power in Alabama after deadly Friday storms
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces special session to allocate $1 billion in ARPA money during State of the State Address
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Auburn pharmacist who tested thousands for COVID antibodies to face state disciplinary hearing
Auburn, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Alabama pain clinic owners sentenced for opioid distribution, healthcare fraud
Lewisburg, TN2 days ago
More than 1.5 pounds of meth, guns seized in Alabama drug bust
Muscle Shoals, AL5 days ago
‘Taco Bell’ murder suspect pens second letter to judge asking to represent himself
Guntersville, AL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy