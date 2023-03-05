Alabama Skies: More sunshine, but temps warming up
By alabamanow,
4 days ago
Today will see a return of the higher-than-normal temperatures we’ve seen so often so far this year. Humidity will also make a return, although not as bad today as it will be over the next few days. Most of us will see some more brilliant sunshine today!
North Alabama
Sunny with a high near 71. Tonight, clear with a low of 50.
Central Alabama
Sunny with a high of 73. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.
South Alabama
Sunny with a high near 77. Clear tonight with a low of 53.
Gulf Coast
Sunny with a high near 80. Patchy fog tonight. Clear with a low of 56.
