Second-seed Mitty near perfect in romp over 30-win Clovis West in CIF NorCal Open semifinal; Salesian shocks Piedmont

SAN JOSE - Mitty's girls basketball team kept sending in players, wearing down No. 3 Clovis West-Fresno in a 63-43 CIF Northern California Open Division semifinal home triumph Saturday evening.

The victory sends the Monarchs (27-2) to Tuesday's regional final, while the Golden Eagles' season ends at 30-2. The Monarchs, the second seed, will host fifth-seed Salesian-Richmond, which upset top seed Piedmont 48-45.

They head into the NorCal final on a 20-game win streak. The average margin of the previous 19 games was 37.9 points. They are on a roll to say the least. Mitty is ranked 11th nationally by SBLive. Clovis West was ranked No. 23.

Sue Phillips directs her team in a CCS Open title win over Pinewood last week. File photo: Darren Yamashita

"I want to congratulate Clovis West for a terrific season," Mitty coach Sue Phillips said. "They came into this game 30-1 and that's not by accident. They are talented and well-coached."

Phillips and her staff know that all too well. Clovis West handed Mitty one of its most painful losses in program history, 44-40 in the 2017 state Open Division championship. Clovis West represented Southern California that year (Central Section teams are placed in either the North or South every year).

The Golden Eagles' lone loss this season was by one point to rival Clovis at home. Clovis West coach Craig Campbell is in his 18th season.

"Their press wore us down," Campbell said. "Their length. In a game like this, we give up anywhere from 5 to 8 inches at most spots. They create a lot of havoc. We played a little tight and dug ourselves a hole. Part of that was them. Part of that was nerves and jitters from us. We have a lot of respect for Mitty and Sue (Phillips) and the job they do. Their length and size really disrupted us."

Mitty's star freshman forward, McKenna Woliczko, led her team with 14 points, adding 10 rebounds in limited minutes. Ten different players scored for the Monarchs, evidence that Phillips gives her players ample opportunity to shine.

McKenna Woliczko (20) led Mitty with 14 points on Saturday. File photo: Darren Yamashita.

Elle Hansen had three 3-pointers, two in the second period as the Monarchs took control. Center Maya Hernandez also had nine points, chipping in seven rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Golden Eagles packed in a 1-3-1 zone, attempting to help inside while preferring the Monarchs shoot from the perimeter. The ploy worked for one period, as the Monarchs held just a 12-9 lead.

Woliczko, the West Catholic Athletic League Player of the Year, started the second quarter with a putback for a hoop. The first foul of the game wasn't whistled until 5:54 was on the second-period clock.

Campbell called a timeout after Layla Woods hit a 15-footer to give Mitty an 18-11 lead.

It didn't help.

After Hansen hit back-to-back treys, Morgan Cheli went coast-to-coast for the Monarchs, grabbing the rebound on one end, taking it the other way for a 26-13 bulge.

Cheli, a 5-star junior recruit, had six points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Monarchs simply attack in waves.

The first half ended on a bright note for the Golden Eagles. Junior guard Athena Tomlinson, who had 13 points, gave a nice look to Etoyah Montgomery, who scored two of her game-high 15 points to go along with eight rebounds.

The Long Beach State signee hit a long 2-pointer to end the half.

The second half started with a bad omen for Clovis West, which could not get the sidecourt inbound in play before five seconds elapsed.

And when Cheli drove then dished for Woliczko inside for a basket and a 32-18 lead, Campbell turned to his bench and said, "Unbelievable"

The Monarchs kept getting 'unbelievable' play from their bench as Elana Weisman stole the ball and scored. Weisman followed that up with a 3-pointer as the Golden Eagles signaled timeout to try to stop the bleeding. Cheli's soft baseline jumper bounced up off the rim and in to close the third period, giving the Monarchs a 44-25 lead heading into the fourth.

Keegan Medeiros finished with 10 points for the Golden Eagles, while Jacquelyn Michael had eight points for the Monarchs.

Mitty has been impressive in the postseason, outscoring three Central Coast Section Bracket A foes by a combined 175 points before taking care of Pinewood in the section title game by 23 points. Now, a 20-point win.

Phillips, who is nearing 800 career wins (788), wouldn't admit that this is her best offensive team.

"In 30 years of coaching, fortunately things blended together for me," Phillips said. "We can win games in different ways, scoring or defense."

Salesian-Richmond 48, Piedmont 45: Three days after shocking fourth-seed Folsom on the road, the defending state Division I champion Pride (27-4) did it again with another impressive upset win.

The fifth seed used a stellar defense to shut down the high-powered and host Highlanders (28-1), and got 11 points each from from Makiah Asidanya and Madalyn Kanazawa to stun a team that had beaten Salesian 69-63 on Jan. 16.

Like Wednesday's win, the Pride avenged a previous defeat as Folsom had knocked off Salesian 55-50, also in January.

Asidanya told the Mercury News that the Pride are on "a revenge tour."

Natalie Martinez led all scorers with 20 points for Piedmont and Evan Levingston added 11. Piedmont scored 25 points less than it averaged on the season. Most of that was due to Salesian's superb pressure and defense.