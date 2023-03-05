Open in App
San Joaquin, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Joaquin Memorial basketball advances to Div. II Final Four

By Angelique Martinez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zffwg_0l8Dko8Q00

No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial defeated No. 7 Weston Ranch 68-59 on Saturday to advance to the D2 semifinals.

More state playoff scores:

Div. V boys- #5 Sierra beat #1 Venture Academy 71-55

Open Division girls- #1 Archbishop Mitty beat #3 Clovis West 63-43

Div. I girls- #1 St. Mary’s beat #5 Clovis 55-48

Div. II girls- #4 Central beat #1 Marin Catholic 48-46

Div. III girls- #9 Caruthers beat #5 Granada 55-50

