Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State men’s hoops dominates Chicago State ahead of Mountain West Tournament

By Angelique Martinez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJo2b_0l8DkhxL00

The Fresno State men’s basketball team capped off the regular season with a 36-point victory over Chicago State. The Bulldogs secured a 108-72 win in their final game at the Save Mart Center for the 2022-23 season.

Jemarl Baker Jr. had a historic game scoring 43 points for a new career-high and going 10-11 from three-point range. The Bulldogs shot 65.6% from deep hitting 21-32.

Seniors Jordan Campbell and Isaiah Hill had a combined 27 points. Eduardo Andre added 10 points and collected a team-leading 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

The ‘Dogs open the 2023 Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday afternoon facing Colorado State (14-17) in the first round at 11 a.m PT from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bulldogs eliminated in Las Vegas
Fresno, CA1 day ago
San Joaquin Memorial ready for the rematch
San Joaquin, CA1 hour ago
What is Justin Hutson’s future at Fresno State?
Fresno, CA1 hour ago
Former Fresno State coach named National Coach of the Year
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Isaiah Hill named honorable mention all-Mountain West
Fresno, CA2 days ago
QB competition in spotlight as spring practice opens
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Another Carr at Fresno State
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Upcoming storm impacting these mountain area schools
Fresno, CA9 hours ago
Winter storm brings threat of flooding to Central Valley
Fresno, CA1 day ago
How to make sure your trees survive the Central Valley storms
Fresno, CA1 day ago
WATCH: Fresno County update on upcoming storms
Sanger, CA7 hours ago
Four Ski Resorts in California Have Too Much Snow
Truckee, CA1 day ago
Fresno Irrigation District prepares for flooding
Fresno, CA1 hour ago
‘Turn sprinklers off’: Fresno city officials urge residents ahead of storm
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno residents share concerns about next round of storms
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Predicted rainfall raises flood concerns for Kings River
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fatal accident in Fresno closes roads, police say
Fresno, CA7 days ago
Fresno fire responds to vacant building fire
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Man out for walk shot twice in Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
The areas of Fresno County most at risk from flooding
Fresno, CA2 hours ago
CLOSED: Sierra National Forest temporarily closed to visitors
Clovis, CA1 day ago
79-year-old man missing in Fresno found
Fresno, CA9 days ago
Traffic diverted in northeast Fresno due to police activity
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Frequently flooded Fresno County RV park prepares for more rain
Sanger, CA1 day ago
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno officer-involved shooting named
Fresno, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy