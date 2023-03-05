Fresno State men’s hoops dominates Chicago State ahead of Mountain West Tournament

The Fresno State men’s basketball team capped off the regular season with a 36-point victory over Chicago State. The Bulldogs secured a 108-72 win in their final game at the Save Mart Center for the 2022-23 season.
Jemarl Baker Jr. had a historic game scoring 43 points for a new career-high and going 10-11 from three-point range. The Bulldogs shot 65.6% from deep hitting 21-32.
Seniors Jordan Campbell and Isaiah Hill had a combined 27 points. Eduardo Andre added 10 points and collected a team-leading 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.
The 'Dogs open the 2023 Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday afternoon facing Colorado State (14-17) in the first round at 11 a.m PT from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
