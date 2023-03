defenseworld.net

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts By Defense World Staff, 4 days ago

By Defense World Staff, 4 days ago

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) ...