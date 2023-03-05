Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returning After 4-Year Hiatus

The once-iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is making a comeback.

During the company’s 2022 earnings call on Friday, chief financial officer Timothy Johnson said the brand is seeking to revamp the former annual show following a four-year hiatus.

“We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year,” he said.

A Victoria’s Secret & Co. spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that the brand is “always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives.”

The statement continued, “As we’ve previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We’re excited to share more later this year.”

In November 2019, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was canceled amid several controversies surrounding the brand, including the late Jeffrey Epstein (Former corporate CEO Les Wexner’s close ties to the disgraced mogul, who was charged with the sex trafficking of underage girls), declining sales and body image issues.

Months later, in February 2020, the company faced more backlash following a report from The New York Times that accused L Brands’, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, former chief marketing officer Edward Razek of creating a “culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment.”

At the time, Razek denied the allegations in an email sent to the Times , writing, “The accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context. I’ve been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other.”

This wasn’t the first time the former top executive made headlines. The company announced the resignation of Razek in August 2019 after his controversial and out-of-touch comments in a Vogue interview the previous year, where he mentioned that there was no space for plus-size or transgender models in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows “because the show is a fantasy.” The statement led to backlash for the brand.

