San Diego Union-Tribune

Akapo propels Earthquakes to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

4 days ago

Carlos Akapo scored a goal in the 77th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Cristian Espinoza had an assist on Akapo's match-winner for the Earthquakes (1-1-0). San Jose improved to 7-1-8 against Vancouver at home since the Whitecaps joined the league in 2011. San Jose lost its opener 2-1 to Atlanta United. The Earthquakes had never lost a regular-season match it led entering stoppage time.

Alessandro Schöpf staked the Whitecaps (0-2-0) to an early lead with a goal in the 19th minute. Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for San Jose in the 68th minute.

The Earthquakes outshot the Whitecaps 20-7 with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

Daniel de Sousa Brito made one save for the Earthquakes. Yohei Takaoka had four saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Earthquakes host the Colorado Rapids and the Whitecaps host Dallas.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

