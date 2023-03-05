Open in App
Robertson County, TN
See more from this location?
Robertson County Source

Overnight Bridge Work Closes I-65 in Robertson Co.

By Source Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u56Xs_0l8DTt3600

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Interstate 65 North and South is closed at Exit 112 for SR 25 in Robertson County March 2-8, for partial demolition of the SR 25 overpass.

The work will be conducted each night from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across SR 25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling north or south on I-65 will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross SR 25, and onto the 65 on-ramp to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

Drivers traveling on SR 25 will not be able to cross the interstate overpass toward Cross Plains or Cottontown/Gallatin. They must use the Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back on SR 25. The work is set to take place Thursday night. However, if the weather becomes a problem, the work will be moved to the next night.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from SR 25 to near SR 109 (MM 108- 120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time to navigate the detour. Please Work with Us – Slow Down and Move Over while traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from their phones for travel information.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Maury Co. officers stop 70 cars in three hours
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Robertson Man Dies After Falling From Roof Clearing Storm Debris
Cedar Hill, TN1 day ago
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Gallatin Plans Road Closure for Storm Cleanup
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
Woman Injured In Wednesday Woodmill Road Crash
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Maury Co. officers conduct high visibility traffic enforcement
Columbia, TN2 days ago
BGPD respond to wreck on Bypass
Bowling Green, KY2 days ago
Suspect In Fatal Crash Held In Henry Co. Jail
Springfield, TN1 day ago
Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Sumner County woman killed while helping neighbors after storm
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
Glasgow Water running further tests after train derailments in Ohio
Lucas, KY1 day ago
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Woman Injured In East 9th Street Crash
Hopkinsville, KY2 days ago
‘We had no chance to say goodbye:’ Family of Humphreys County man killed in Friday’s storm shares memories
Mcewen, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Please Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject
Dickson, TN1 day ago
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy