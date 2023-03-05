Overnight Bridge Work Closes I-65 in Robertson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Interstate 65 North and South is closed at Exit 112 for SR 25 in Robertson County March 2-8, for partial demolition of the SR 25 overpass.

The work will be conducted each night from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across SR 25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling north or south on I-65 will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross SR 25, and onto the 65 on-ramp to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

Drivers traveling on SR 25 will not be able to cross the interstate overpass toward Cross Plains or Cottontown/Gallatin. They must use the Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back on SR 25. The work is set to take place Thursday night. However, if the weather becomes a problem, the work will be moved to the next night.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from SR 25 to near SR 109 (MM 108- 120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time to navigate the detour. Please Work with Us – Slow Down and Move Over while traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from their phones for travel information.