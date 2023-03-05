Arizona State loses as final shot fails to fall at USC

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona State men's basketball team had one last chance to further its cause for the NCAA postseason. The opponent came in the form of a USC team ahead of ASU in most projections with the benefit of playing on its home floor, making the game all the more important.

It was the Trojans further cementing their situation and the Sun Devils falling further off the bubble as USC prevailed 68-65 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams at the Galen Center. ASU had a chance to tie the game in its last possession but a 3-pointer by D.J. Horne rimmed out as the buzzer sounded.

The outcome means Sun Devils (20-11, 11-9) will be the No. 6 seed for the conference tournament which begins on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their opponent will be No. 11 Oregon State, who they have defeated twice although the games were close. It will be the last of four games on the day, starting at 9:30 (MT).

Offense was once again an issue but defense again paid dividends. ASU coach Bobby Hurley continues to lobby for his team to advance to the postseason and acknowledges that the reputation of the Pac-12 hurts.

“You just watched another NCAA Tournament game tonight. But no one cares because it’s the Pac-12. That was an NCAA Tournament game tonight," he said. "I’ve played in them, I’ve coached in them so I know what it looks like and there should be no debates about USC. The way they defend, their athleticism, they have guys like Boogie Ellis that can go out there and do what he did tonight. They are really defensively-oriented around the perimeter and we struggled there and (Drew) Peterson is a major threat. I’m happy with my team. I am very proud of our team. We’re now 20-11, we had a very tough finish to the regular season. Take any NCAA team and ask them to go to Arizona, UCLA and USC with their last three games and see what their record is. So I’m happy for my guys.”

Heading into the weekend ASU had the potential to be as high as fourth, which would have meant a first round bye, or as low as seventh.

By the time they took the court Saturday night, the picture had clearly been laid out with the other key conference games already completed. Oregon's win over Stanford meant ASU could not be No. 4, even if it won, because it lost the tiebreaker to the Ducks.

The loss put ASU in a tie for fifth with idle Washington State but the Sun Devils lost the tiebreaker with Washington State, thus settling for the sixth seed. The tiebreaker came down to record against the No. 2 and 3 teams, Arizona and USC. Washington State went 2-2 while ASU went 1-3.

The biggest issue the Sun Devils had in their most recent outing was poor shooting as they made only 19-for-65 from the field (29.2%). They shot 22.6% (7-for-31) in a first half that ended with the Trojans (22-9, 14-6) leading 29-20.

The Sun Devils found themselves down 59-45 with 6:23 left but fought their way back into the game the same way they have in other similar games, with their defense. They forced 15 turnovers, scoring 17 points off those.

“We’ve been in these games all year. I’m not surprised. No deficit means anything to these guys. We had chances to win," Hurley said.

A 3-pointer by Frankie Collins with 1:04 left cut the deficit to 64-62 and later scored on a driving layup to cut it to 65-64.

The home team later led 67-64 with 14.9 seconds to go. On ASU's next try Collins hoisted up a shot that came close, but bounced out. He was fouled on the play and the referee first ruled it was a 3-point try. But after a review it was ruled a 2-point try. Collins made one of two to set the stage for yet another dramatic finish.

ASU had to foul and sent Joshua Morgan to the line. He made the first and missed the second with ASU's Warren Washington grabbing the rebound with 6.5 seconds left and ASU having no timeouts.

Horne had a clean look but the shot didn't fall.

“I wish that shot would’ve went in but you can’t always have that magic," he said. "We had a lot of magic lately especially with the shot at Arizona but you learn from things like that. You go into the Pac-12 Tournament and hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to see them again.”

ASU was led by Horne who tallied 20, his third game of 20 or more points. Washington posted his second double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds but he was just 3-of-11 from the field. Collins and Devan Cambridge each had 12. This marked the first time the Sun Devils have lost a game in which Devan scored in double figures. They had been 13-0 in that scenario.

Thee way ASU fought back was indicative of the resilience it has shown all season.

“It shows that we have a lot of fight in us and we don’t quit," Horne said. "We’ve been battling with that the whole season, not being able to make shots consistently, we’ve made our identity to fight hard and compete until the very end. I felt like we did that today but just came up short.”

Boogie Ellis led USC with 28 points, five rebounds and three assists. Drew Peterson had nine points but has been dealing with a back injury and wasn't expected to play. He has not missed a game in his career.

For the third straight game ASU was without the services of freshman guard Austin Nunez who is dealing with a concussion sustained in the 67-59 win over Utah on Feb. 18. Nunez did make the trip with the team however.