West Texas A&M holds off LCU in LSC tournament semifinal

FRISCO — Damion Thornton matched his season high with 26 points, the last on a 3-point goal with 22 seconds left, leading No. 1 seed West Texas A&M past No. 5 seed Lubbock Christian University 76-70 Saturday night in the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference men's basketball tournament.

The last of Thornton's 3s stretched WT's lead to 72-67. The Buffs made four free throws in the closing seconds to continue their quest for a sixth consecutive LSC tournament title. WT (24-6) will play No. 3 seed Angelo State (25-5) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Comerica Center.

Rowan Mackenzie led LCU (19-11) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Najeeb Muhammad, Aaron Gonzales and Russell Harrison followed with 16, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Chaparrals are No. 7 in the latest NCAA South Central Region ranking. After the completion of conference tournaments, the top eight teams drawn from the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences make the South Central Region bracket for the Division II NCAA Tournament.

LSC player of the year Julius Brown scored 17 points for WT, and Zach Toussaint added 13, including 11 in the last seven minutes.

LCU baseball

Nate Van Maanen had three home runs and 10 runs batted in, leading Lubbock Christian University to a 25-8 rout of Oklahoma Christian in a Lone Star Conference series finale Sunday at Hays Field.

Van Maanen is a lefthanded-hitting first baseman from Garland Naaman Forest who transferred to LCU this season from Odessa College. He and center fielder Chris Shull both finished 5 for 5 with five runs scored for LCU (13-7, 13-7).

Van Maanen hit an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second, three-run homers in the third and the fifth and an RBI single in the fifth, an inning in which the Chaps scored 11 runs.

Shull had an RBI single in the first inning, an RBI double in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh. The game ended by run rule after Oklahoma Christian (8-9, 8-8) batted in the seventh.

LCU leadoff batter Carson Ogilvie went 4 for 5 with, an RBI double, a two-run homer and four runs scored.

In Saturday's doubleheader nightcap, Van Maanen hit a two-run double in a four-run third inning and Andrew Duran threw a complete game as LCU edged Oklahoma Christian 4-3.

Bo Hogeboom and Ogilvie singled in the LCU third, and Eduardo Acosta's two-out single scored a run. Van Maanen's double down the left-field line made it 3-0, and Jarred Gibson followed with a run-scoring double.

Duran (3-1) allowed six hits and a walk and struck out four. All three runs off him came in the fifth inning on a run-scoring single by Hank Heiselbetz and a two-run homer by Blake Empkey.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: West Texas A&M holds off LCU in LSC tournament semifinal