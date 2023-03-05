Wrestling Roundup: West Holmes wins Steubenville District, sends six to state

West Holmes had a huge day at the Div. II Steubenville District tournament, winning the team district title with six wrestlers automatically qualifying for state and two more finishing fifth.

Three of those six state qualifiers will go to Columbus as top seeds: Mason Taylor (113), Loudon Dixon (138) and Elisha Baldridge (285).

Taylor, who was a state runner-up last year, got his biggest test in the semifinals, earning a 3-0 decision over East Liverpool's Tristian Eckles, before picking up a pin in the 113.

Baldridge, a state title favorite as a heavyweight, dominated on his way to the 285 title, picking up three pins before a 5-1 decision over New Lexington's Zane Pletcher earned him a district title.

While Taylor and Baldridge entered the weekend as favorites in their weight classes, Dixon did not. After losing in the final of the sectional tournament to Carrollton's Josh Carmen, the West Holmes freshman got his revenge, matching up with Carmen again and coming away with a 4-2 victory.

West Holmes finished with 159 points as a team, well clear of second-place Indian Valley (114.5).

Hunter McCluggage finished runner-up at 132, Grady Toye placed fourth at 120 and Blake Norman placed fourth at 150 to round out West Holmes' automatic state qualifiers.

Peyton Martin (106) and Cole Porter (175) also found their way to the podium for the Knights.

Girls Mentor Regional

Girls wrestling continues to grow, with the first OHSAA championships taking place this season.

Three local wrestlers clinched their spots with impressive performances, led by Chippewa's Gabi Gartin.

Gartin, who was a state runner-up at the OHSWCA-sponsored state tournament last season, won a 3-1 decision over Boardman's Lexi Beadle in the first-place match at 110 pounds.

Chippewa's Isabella Adams placed second, along with Rittman's Merrick Gibson, putting them in good positions at this week's state tournament.

Gibson pushed Lutheran West's Catherine Kerr in the 120 final before Kerr eventually earned a 5-2 win in the first-place match. East Liverpool's Makya Newlun pinned Adams in the 155 final.

Girls Olentangy Regional

West Holmes wrestling had success in two different gyms over the weekend, with Cylie Couch earning her place at the girls state tournament.

She placed fifth at 105 pounds to clinch her spot at the big tournament in Columbus.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wrestling Roundup: West Holmes wins Steubenville District, sends six to state