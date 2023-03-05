Johnny Cash Museum Voted Best Museum in 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards

Icon Entertainment Group’s Johnny Cash Museum – which has become a staple of Nashville, country music and Johnny Cash culture – has been voted Best Music Museum in the 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The revered Music City attraction, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, was one of 20 museums around the United States nominated for the awards by a panel of travel experts earlier this year, and it garnered the top spot after four weeks of public voting that concluded on February 13. The full list of winners is available here.

“It’s a testament to Johnny Cash’s lasting legacy that ten years after his museum opened, it has been named the number one music museum in America by USA Today and 10Best readers nationwide,” said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment Group’s founder and CEO. “We are honored and gratified by this important accolade, which makes this milestone anniversary year all the more special, and we thank all of those around the country who cast their votes for the Johnny Cash Museum.”

Icon also announced that a special event commemorating the museum’s 10th anniversary will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at the Johnny Cash Museum and Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. Details on that anniversary celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

Icon’s flagship asset, the Johnny Cash Museum was born out of Miller’s personal relationship with the legendary artist that began 50 years ago. Cash was instrumental in helping the teenaged Miller establish an early foothold in Nashville as a photographer, and later enlisted Miller to launch his official website. After engaging with hundreds of thousands of Cash fans through his Johnny Cash Radio Show weekly podcast, Miller recognized that Nashville lacked a Cash attraction that properly honored the man who literally put the city on the map internationally, and promptly set out to establish the Johnny Cash Museum.

Opened in 2013, the museum was the first component of Icon Entertainment Group’s extensive presence in downtown Nashville, which now includes more than 100,000 square feet of commercial real estate and more than 500 employees.

The post Johnny Cash Museum Voted Best Museum in 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards appeared first on Cheatham County Source .