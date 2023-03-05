Open in App
Franklin, TN
See more from this location?
Cheatham County Source

5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers

By Donna Vissman,

4 days ago

The Doobie Brothers just extended its 50th anniversary tour with a stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 31st.

Band first released an album in 1971

The band was formed in the late 60’s with original members John Hartman, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, releasing its first self-titled album in 1971- not one single song charted. Later the band added Micheal McDonald and John McFee, the band had several other members that toured with them over the years-Jeff Baxter, Tiran Porter, John Hartman, Michael Hossack, and Keith Knudson.

Some Would Say They Created Yacht Rock

Yacht Rock is a sound known as West Coast or adult oriented rock from the time period of 1970s to the early 1980s. It’s been debated if the band created the genre but Doobie Brothers song “What a Fool Believes” is often referred to as the “Ultimate Yacht Rock Song” with Michael McDonald as the lead.

They Became a Member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

It took a long time to become a member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. After first being eligible in 1996, the band was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Doobie Brothers Topped the Charts with These Two Songs

“Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes” topped the Billboard charts for the band. They won a GRAMMY in 1979 for Album of the Year for “What a Fool Believes.” They went on to win three more GRAMMY awards.

One Band Member Became a Missile Expert

Jeff Baxter who was originally with Steely Dan before joining The Doobie Brothers has recently worked as a defense consultant. According to the Wall Street Journal, Baxter received a subscription to an aviation magazine from a friend that led to him writing a paper about military’s ship-based Aegis anti-aircraft system how it could be converted into a missile-defense solution. He shared the paper with a couple of representatives who asked him to become a consultant.

The post 5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Franklin, TN newsLocal Franklin, TN
Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced
Franklin, TN1 day ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Struts to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Kid Rock Announced Four City Arena Tour with Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Hardy Extends Tour with a Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Douglas Howard King
Ashland City, TN1 day ago
HRI Hospitality Announces Caption by Hyatt Nashville
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Fiddle and Pick to Offer Irish Music in March
Erin, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Paul Edward Lenning
Ashland City, TN3 days ago
Johnny Cash Museum Voted Best Museum in 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Made in TN to Open New Nashville Location
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Pepe Aguilar to Bring Tour to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Nashville Predators Acquire Anthony Angello from St. Louis
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Kentucky Gentlemen break barriers as Black, gay country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville SC Extends Own Record Road Unbeaten Streak to Six Dating Back to July 2022
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
‘We had no chance to say goodbye:’ Family of Humphreys County man killed in Friday’s storm shares memories
Mcewen, TN1 day ago
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man hit, killed on Old Hickory Blvd. after celebrating birthday in downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Floor Plans for Your New Home
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Orthopedic surgeon sues Vanderbilt over alleged discrimination
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Teen in Critical Condition After Nashville Shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
Nashville, TN6 days ago
No. 25 Lady Raiders Cruise in C-USA Quarterfinals
Murfreesboro, TN6 hours ago
Community rallies around Smyrna athlete as she returns to Middle TN after losing legs in crash
Smyrna, TN4 days ago
Man shoots himself while unloading gun in Germantown
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy