5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers just extended its 50th anniversary tour with a stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 31st.

Band first released an album in 1971

The band was formed in the late 60’s with original members John Hartman, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, releasing its first self-titled album in 1971- not one single song charted. Later the band added Micheal McDonald and John McFee, the band had several other members that toured with them over the years-Jeff Baxter, Tiran Porter, John Hartman, Michael Hossack, and Keith Knudson.

Some Would Say They Created Yacht Rock

Yacht Rock is a sound known as West Coast or adult oriented rock from the time period of 1970s to the early 1980s. It’s been debated if the band created the genre but Doobie Brothers song “What a Fool Believes” is often referred to as the “Ultimate Yacht Rock Song” with Michael McDonald as the lead.

They Became a Member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

It took a long time to become a member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. After first being eligible in 1996, the band was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Doobie Brothers Topped the Charts with These Two Songs

“Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes” topped the Billboard charts for the band. They won a GRAMMY in 1979 for Album of the Year for “What a Fool Believes.” They went on to win three more GRAMMY awards.

One Band Member Became a Missile Expert

Jeff Baxter who was originally with Steely Dan before joining The Doobie Brothers has recently worked as a defense consultant. According to the Wall Street Journal, Baxter received a subscription to an aviation magazine from a friend that led to him writing a paper about military’s ship-based Aegis anti-aircraft system how it could be converted into a missile-defense solution. He shared the paper with a couple of representatives who asked him to become a consultant.

