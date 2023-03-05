Open in App
New York Post

Chiefs star Travis Kelce pokes fun at Patrick Mahomes, brother Jason during ‘SNL’ monologue

By Richard Pollina,

4 days ago

From under the Sunday night lights to the Saturday night stage.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce hosted “Saturday Night Live” on March 4 following last month’s Super Bowl victory.

The charismatic tight end’s monologue charmed the “SNL” audience with light jabs directed at his brother Jason Kelce, teammate Patrick Mahomes and self-deprecating jokes.

Kelce, 33, loosened up the crowd from the Studio 8H stage expressing how much it meant for him to be able to host the iconic sketch show.

“If you don’t know, I just won my second Super Bowl. But to me, hosting SNL is that much better baby,” the Pro Bowl tight said before revealing nothing tops the heights of lifting the Lombardy Trophy.

Travis Kelce delighted the SNL crowd with a humorous opening monologue.
Twitter/@nbcsnl

But, the future Hall of Famer did express his gratitude for being asked to host, even though he admitted he was nervous about his opening monologue.

“Then I remember I’m actually pretty good with words,” Kelce said before showing a clip of a pump-up speech , which was him repeating the word “more” over and over again to each passing teammate before cutting back to him on stage, mimicking the word in a raspy voice, impersonating Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce then took aim at his brother Jason Kelce, who was in attendance alongside their parents Ed and Donna in the front row.

Travis’s brother, Jason (L), father, Ed (C), and mother, Donna Kelce, were all in attendance for his SNL hosting debut.
Twitter/@nbcsnl

“You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl, and it was pretty awkward,” Travis joked. “Especially because after the game, we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in her minivan, just like the good old days.”

“Even though his team lost after being up ten points at half, my brother is actually really happy for me,” he added as the camera cut to the stoned face of Jason.

Jason Kelce later joined his brother in a skit alongside “SNL” stars Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner.

Travis Kelce also brought up his suspension from the University of Cincinnati, where the then-sophomore was disciplined for violating team rules and failing a marijuana test in 2010.

“So it just goes to show you, if you smoke weed and are bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice,” he enthusiastically joked.

Before closing his cold opening, the tight end went back to poking fun at himself by recalling his brief reality TV show in 2016, “Catching Kelce.”

“It was kind of like ‘The Bachelor,’ except instead of roses I handed out footballs, and instead of watching, people did not,” he joked.

Kelce racked up six catches for a team-high 81 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII .

He posted 110 catches, 1,338 yards, and 12 touchdowns — all career highs — in his tenth NFL regular season.

