After 2 years, Sugar-Salem gets back to championship ways with another Idaho 3A boys basketball title

NAMPA - Now that’s more like it.

After going two-and-out last season and not even making the dance in 2021, the storied Sugar-Salem boys basketball team made a return to glory and added to its already impressive haul Saturday.

The No. 2 Diggers knocked off No. 1 Bonners Ferry 52-47 for their eighth overall title in the Class 3A state final at the Ford Idaho Center.

“Once you get success and you’ve tasted it, the expectation is to be here,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “We went two-and-out, that’s never happened before. “We ‘ve been in state championships and we go 3-0, we win the consolation, but never two-and-out.

“So it’s like, ‘You guys have the ability. We just got to see if you can put it together and they accepted the challenge.’”

Koy Sanderson logged a game-high 14 points to go with seven boards for Sugar-Salem (23-3), which had to overcome a slow start. The Diggers went 4 minutes and 43 seconds without a field goal in the first quarter. It resulted in a 10-4 deficit with 2:01 remaining in the opening quarter.

But one shot changed everything.

It came from Sanderson. The 6-foot-3 senior guard who was up in the stands during Sugar-Salem’s previous state championship in 2020. He got his moment.

His 2-pointer with 1:17 left in the first kickstarted a 13-0 run. Sanderson fittingly capped it too with a layin. It gave the Diggers a 17-10 advantage with 1:36 to go in the first half. And they never trailed again.

“Ever since I was 12 I’ve wanted to be on this court,” Sanderson said. “I’ve came and watched almost every time our boys come down here. I’ve just always wanted to make it here. So it feels unreal to be here.”

But Sugar-Salem did have to withstand a late rally.

Sophomore Asher Williams’ layin got the Badgers (23-2) within a point at 38-37 with 4:01 to go. However, the Diggers responded by going on an 8-0 run over the next three minutes. Senior guard Christian Gordon scored his only three points at the end of it to give them a comfortable 46-37 lead with only 52 seconds remaining. Bonners Ferry didn’t get any closer than five points the rest of the way.

“Big free throws down the stretch gave us the lead, maintained it, kept control of the ball and kept disciplined to finish the game out,” Sanderson said.

“We’ve kind of struggled all season closing games out. So it felt good to close this one out.”

Sophomore guard Thomas Bateman was the only player to reach double figures with 10 points for the Badgers, who struggled against the classification’s best defense (49.4 points per game). They turned the ball over 17 times and shot barely 40% from the field.

“To be perfectly honest with you, that’s the first time I think I’ve ever faced a 1-2-2 (defensive scheme) since I’ve been a head coach at Bonners Ferry,” said Bonners Ferry coach Nathan Williams. “So it got me off guard. We have five different sets for zone offenses, and I thought for sure one of them was going to work.”

This was still the best season in program history for Bonners Ferry. This was its first time playing in a state championship game. Prior to the 2020-21 campaign, it had been 12 years since the Badgers had even posted a winning season.

“I’ve been coaching these kids for eight years and in AAU ball and I just kept telling them, ‘We’re going to play for a state championship We’re going to play for a state championship,’” Williams said. “You gotta remember, eight years ago, our program was not very good. So it was a huge culture shift, a huge culture change and they had to believe and they did.”

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Loren Orr)