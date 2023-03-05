Open in App
Amherst, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Sectional basketball champs Amherst, McKinley to meet for Class A crown

By Jonah Bronstein,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAQxT_0l8DMrSp00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten years since McKinley moved past Amherst on its way to winning a state championship, the boys basketball teams will meet again for the Section VI Class A crown.

Amherst has since won four of the past seven Class A-2 championships, breaking through the A crossover threshold to reach the state semifinals a year ago. The Tigers defended their sectional title Saturday night with a hard-fought 58-56 victory against Main Street neighbor Williamsville South.

McKinley repeated as A-2 champion in 2014 but after returning to the sectional final the following year, the Macks had not been back in the title game until Saturday night when they pulled out a 60-56 win against defending champion Niagara Wheatfield.

After their closely contested sectional finals in the prime time slots, two teams wearing the white and orange Bengal colors of the Buffalo State Sports Arena hosts will play in the last local boys basketball game of the season back here at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Class A crossover.

“It’s going to be a battle,” McKinley coach Zaire Dorsey said.

Amherst coach Chris Kensey was proud of the way his team battled against an ECIC II division rival it faces twice each season but had only met twice before in the sectional playoffs.

“A group of guys that we all group up with,” Kensey said. “In the back of our guys’ minds, they didn’t want to go through the rest of their lives hearing, ‘remember when we beat you at Buff State?’ I think it was a little bit of wanting it more, a little bit more of getting in the trenches.”

“I would say about 80% of the Town of Amherst was here,” Kensey added. “It doesn’t get much better than two rivals going at it, the respect that we have for each other. I’m just so happy our kids get to perform on this stage. Not everybody gets to do that. We are battle tested, and we are ready to go.”

Josh Bugiera led Amherst (20-3) with 20 points, making all eight of his foul shots down the stretch, and fourth-year starting guard and game MVP Nick Moore scored 19. Nicco DiGiulio also had 19 points to lead South (18-5), which led for much of the first half before the Tigers pulled ahead with a 19-14 third quarter.

“I know the next loss is the end of my high school career, so I’m working 10 times harder,” said Moore, who played a key role in last year’s postseason run. “They knew about us, we knew about them. They made it extremely difficult for us to pull it off. But at the end of the day, we got the dub.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AW6ew_0l8DMrSp00

McKinley got 17 points from Jordan David-Lewis, 16 from game MVP Mehki Williams, and 15 from Sajon Beasley to hold off a Niagara Wheatfield team led by Xander Fletcher’s 18 points. The Falcons fought back from down 35-22 at halftime, closing the third quarter with a 9-0 run to tie the score. But the Macks answered every run and had the guile to close out the win.

“We’ve been talking about this forever,” Beasley said. “It means everything to us.”

Dorsey reflected on “all of the stuff we’ve been through at McKinley High School over the past five years, all of the hard work that we put in with various kids coming through the program, it’s big for us,” he said. “It shows we have good character kids who work hard, not only on the basketball court, but in the classroom.”

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Clara Strack lifts Hamburg girls over Will. South hurdle on way to basketball regionals
Hamburg, NY21 hours ago
Depew extends dream season, reaching girls basketball state playoffs for the first time
Depew, NY22 hours ago
Amherst digs deep on road back to boys basketball state playoffs
Amherst, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fredonia going to state playoffs in boys basketball for 1st time in 29 seasons
Fredonia, NY1 day ago
Depew, Southwestern girls avenge final defeats, to meet for Class B hoops title
Depew, NY3 days ago
Lancaster Legends reign as AA champions in girls basketball
Lancaster, NY3 days ago
NHL names local fifth-grade instructor “Most Valuable Teacher”
Hamburg, NY13 hours ago
“It’s kind of special to be a role model”: Buffalo Beauts discuss growth of women’s hockey
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Hamburg girls get another shot at Will. South in Class A crossover
Hamburg, NY3 days ago
Randolph wins Class C girls hoops title
Randolph, NY4 days ago
N-Trip making return trips to basketball nationals
Sanborn, NY3 days ago
Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan breaks Section VI basketball season scoring record
Williamsville, NY4 days ago
Buffalo Schools allege “discriminatory treatment” from Section VI, NYSPHSAA
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Canisius, Niagara both advance, to meet in Atlantic Hockey semis
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Randolph reclaims Class C crown in boys basketball
Randolph, NY5 days ago
Daemen women returning to D-II NCAA basketball tournament
Amherst, NY4 days ago
Final second free throw lifts Niagara Falls to Class AA boys basketball title
Niagara Falls, NY5 days ago
Lew-Port cruises, Fredonia hangs on to claim Class B boys basketball sectional titles
Fredonia, NY5 days ago
Timon advances to state title game
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Canisius getting hot at the right time heading to conference tournament
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Sounds of honor and distinction: Buffalo Firefighter Pipe Band gives Arno a final salute
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Sabres drop second game in two nights with loss to Islanders
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Call 4 Action: Two elementary schools in South Buffalo with limited to no hot water for weeks
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
Tage Thompson exceeds Jack Eichel’s career-high point total
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Lawyers to band together for the arts in Williamsville
Williamsville, NY2 days ago
Worker dies after falling off seventh-story patio in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
5th-grade student brings THC-laced candies to elementary school in West Seneca
West Seneca, NY23 hours ago
North Tonawanda DMV still closed after losing power
North Tonawanda, NY1 day ago
Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, NY11 hours ago
Sabres open pivotal back-to-back with loss to Connor McDavid’s Oilers
Buffalo, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy