3 teens hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting

Three teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

The victims are a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, confirmed the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers received calls of a shooting around 10:12 p.m. on the 7600 block of Main Street.

When police arrived, all three victims were found with “gunshot wounds to one or more extremities,” authorities said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Details are limited and no suspect descriptions were released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

