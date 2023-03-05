Open in App
3 teens hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting

By Vivian Chow,

4 days ago

Three teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

The victims are a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, confirmed the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers received calls of a shooting around 10:12 p.m. on the 7600 block of Main Street.

5 hospitalized in San Pedro beach shooting

When police arrived, all three victims were found with “gunshot wounds to one or more extremities,” authorities said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Details are limited and no suspect descriptions were released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

