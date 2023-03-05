Crosstown Kings: Lakeside Lutheran boys top Lake Mills 59-45 in rubber match to win regional championship

After a hot start by the L-Cats, the Warriors used a timeout to regroup.

Lakeside came out of the stoppage and started to whittle away at its deficit, eventually putting the game in a strangle hold.

Senior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 23 points and the second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat third-seeded Lake Mills 59-45 in a Division 3 regional final at LLHS on Saturday, March 4.

The tenth-ranked Warriors (23-3) won their first regional title since 2014 and fourth in school history (2004, 2011), finishing their home slate 14-0. The past three seasons Lakeside has lost in the regional final once and the regional semifinals twice. This senior-laden group was determined not to let that happen again.

“Last year’s loss to Big Foot in the regional semis was a real eye-opener,” Birkholz said. “We kind of came in thinking we had a decent season and that we’d come away with a win. It didn’t happen. It set a reality in that we have to cherish every game and every practice. We have to go hard if we’re going to succeed.”

The youthful L-Cats (16-10) threw the first haymaker in Saturday’s heavyweight tilt. Sophomore guard Ryan Horkan converted a pair of old-fashioned 3-point plays, freshman guard Brady Benish buried a baseline jumper and stepback 3 before sophomore guard AJ Bender’s wing 3 and a bow-and-arrow celebration to boot gave Lake Mills an 18-8 edge seven minutes into the game.

Lakeside then used the aforementioned timeout, surging out of the break to close the first half with a 16-4 push to knot the game at 22 at half.

Birkholz put the team on his back for a stretch, nailing a jumper in the lane, taking a charge defensively on Bender, posting up down low for a score and burying a wide open triple to cut the deficit to 20-15.

Warriors senior forward Ethan Schuetz, who added 12 points, couldn’t help but smile after his 3-pointer banked home. Junior guard Alex Reinke, who contributed eight points, grabbed a steal and went coast to coast to tie it up shortly before the break.

The first seven minutes of the second half but was punch, counterpunch. Schuetz and Birkholz connected on back-to-back 3s before Bender scored on the block and Horkan drove middle, kicking to senior guard Liam Carrigan for a 3. Reinke then scored in the lane and Bender, who finished with a team-high 20 points, hung at the rim and converted a tough finish as the lead changed hands twice.

The final 11 minutes belonged to home team, which gave a standing-room-only crowd plenty to hoot and holler about.

Birkholz made a 3 at the top, which initiated a 15-3 Lakeside push over 6:15. Warriors junior guard Kooper Mlsna drove and dished to senior forward Anders Liermann for a score. Schuetz used his body to shield a defender at the basket, scoring on the break to give Lakeside a six-point edge. Scores down low by junior forward Josh Powers, junior guard Jay Yanke and Birkholz on a reverse layin made it 47-36 with 4:45 left.

Mlsna splashed home a 3 at the 2:15 mark, pushing the lead to 52-39 as the red, white and blue themed student section roared its approval.

“Lake Mills came out and hit shots early,” Birkholz said. “We knew they were going to hit a few. We clamped down. Our whole focus is defense, defense, defense. Defense creates offense. We did a great job defensively tonight.”

Lakeside’s roster is littered with players 6-foot-3 and taller. That length caused the L-Cats fits.

“The thing we have that causes them trouble is length,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We can get to shooters. Our normal defense is to sit back in gaps and help out when people get to the paint. With these guys, we flip it.

“We are out in lanes and you have to be there on the catch. You also have to take your guy and defend him 1 on 1. You can’t expect help. The second game we played them, we were able to do that and we did that again tonight. Lake Mills got just five 3s tonight.

“Our ability to score efficiently made them make shots. Our depth played a factor. We went nine deep and guys could play fresh. Our guys off the bench can fill rolls, defend, rebound and take care of the ball. You could see Lake Mills wear down a little bit.

“This game was physical. We wanted to be physical and bump them on screens. At the end of the first half that was starting to come through and it showed at the end of the game.”

Birkholz, who will play next season at The Citadel, and Bender, already a career 1,000-point scorer, drew the primary assignment of guarding one another in all three matchups this season. And it brought out the best in both.

“It’s fun every time,” Birkholz said. “I know I have him 1 on 1 defensively. I have to guard him since we’re not helping off any of their shooters. It’s fun guarding someone that good.”

Birkholz’s night was not blemish-free. He had the chance for a two-handed dunk in the second half that went awry and anticipates some fun-natured grief for his miss could be forthcoming.

“I’ll get some grief,” Birkholz admitted. “That’s my first missed dunk of the year.

“I’m so grateful for the guys I have around me. Every day is a joy. I hope we can go as far as we can and just keep having fun doing it.”

Lake Mills’ usually fast-paced, crisp offense was stymied for stretches. The L-Cats also shot 10 of 23 at the free throw line.

“Lakeside is a really good veteran team with a lot of hard to guard pieces,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “They played great defense. That played a role in our offensive struggles. Lakeside deserves to keep playing.

“After our fast start, Lakeside did a better job on closing out on our shooters. They forced us to put it on the ground and go to the basket against their size. Our guys got to the rim and were still drawing fouls. We just didn’t cash in on the free throw line.”

Lake Mills fielded as young of team as any in the state with only two upperclassmen playing regular minutes. The short and long term future is extremely bright with more reinforcements potentially on the way for next season.

“I told the guys after the game that I’m super proud of them to improve from where we were in early December to where we are now,” Hicklin said. “If I told them then we’d have a conference championship in hand and play Lakeside to good game on the road in a regional final, we’d be happy with that. I’m not sure there’s a lot of teams that have grown as much as we have. We just ran into a really good team tonight on their home floor.

“We have to take a step forward in the offseason. Our guys love basketball and will put the work in. I’m excited to see what comes next.”

Carrigan, John Bade and manager Levi Kopp are the L-Cats’ seniors who the younger players look up to.

“I know the returnees are going to have a bright future ahead, said Carrigan, who hopes to play college basketball next season at the Division 3 or NAIA level. “We’re a young team. These guys will do a lot of great things the next several seasons. I’ll cherish fond memories of team meals the days before games and after practices just hanging out.”

The three seniors had dissimilar roles on the team. Hicklin is appreciative for what each gave to the program.

“Liam has fought through a lot of adversity in his career,” Hicklin said. “He had a nasty hyperextended knee injury last spring in track and we didn’t know at the time if he would play at all this season. Then he had the unfortunate toe injury he fought through recently. We probably would not have been in this game tonight if he didn’t play the way he did last night versus Berlin. I’m so proud of him that he fought back to be on the floor.

“John is the ultimate teammate. He works hard in practice and gets teammates ready. He’s a great kid too. On Senior Night, the world found out about ‘El Tigre’. Levi is a special guy. He’s as competitive as any of the guys on the floor. We’ll miss all three of those guys.”

The home team was victorious in all three Crosstown matchups this season. Lake Mills won 60-49 on Jan. 17 and Lakeside won 66-60 on Feb. 14.

Lakeside advances to face top-seeded Columbus in Thursday’s sectional semifinal, which will be played at Portage High School. Game time is 7 p.m. The Capitol North foes split the regular-season meetings with each side winning at home.

“Columbus getting the No. 1 seed instead of us will be a subtle motivation,” Jahns said. “We’ll play as the underdog and take on that role. Columbus’ mentality is to be physical. The last game versus Columbus, we didn’t have (senior big man) Anders Liermann and we lost by three, playing our worst game of the year. The first game, we had Anders and won by double-digits.

“Our guys will believe they can win on a neutral floor. We’ve played tough teams in tough environments throughout the season. Nothing will phase us. We’ll go out there and play.”

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, LAKE MILLS 45

Lake Mills 22 23 — 45

Lakeside 22 37 — 59

Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — Horkan 2 2-3 6, Stenbroten 1 1-8 4, Bender 7 5-8 20, Carrigan 1 2-2 5, Benish 4 0-2 10. Totals 15 10-23 45.

Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 2 0-0 4, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 5 0-0 12, Reinke 3 2-2 8, Birkholz 8 4-5 23, Mlsna 2 1-2 6, Powers 1 0-0 2, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-9 59.

3-point goals — LM (Benish 2, Stenbroten 1, Bender 1, Carrigan 1) 5; LL (Birkholz 3, Schuetz 2, Mlsna 1) 6.

Total fouls — LM 11, LL 17.