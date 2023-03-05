No. 2 Jayton powers past No. 15 Lorenzo in Region I-1A title game

LEVELLAND — The Jayton Jaybirds were so fired up about going back to the state tournament that after the Region I-1A championship trophy presentation Saturday, several of them hurdled a row of cushioned folding chairs in a jubilant dash to their locker room.

Not Nathaniel Williams.

"I thought about it," he said, "but then I remembered we've got a couple more games to play."

Five days before the state tournament is no time for a star to take a spill, and Williams was the star on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 28 points to lead second-ranked Jayton past No. 15 Lorenzo 56-47 in the Region I-1A final.

Behind the row of folding chairs that served as the Jaybirds' bench are the doors that open into the tunnel to the locker room at Texan Dome. What a contrast, the happy hurdlers to the post-game scene from the same Saturday a year ago when Texline ended Jayton's season in the regional tournament for the second year in a row.

"It was heartbreaking," Williams said. "I remember walking through those exact doors right there with my head hung low, crying. It was a terrible feeling, but I knew I had one last chance and I was going to get back to this game, and I wasn't going to let it happen again."

Jayton (37-2) will play No. 3 Tilden McMullen County (37-2) at 10 a.m. Thursday in a state semifinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Lorenzo finished 26-11.

Jayton is returning to the state tournament for the first time since the Jaybirds lost to Slidell in back-to-back years, for a state championship in 2019 and in a state semifinal in 2020.

"Man, it never gets old," said Ryan Bleiker, coach of his hometown team for the past 13 years. "It's just such a great feeling, and it's so good because our kids work so hard. They don't have bad practices. They don't have bad energy in practice, so it feels great for them to get to experience it. Our seniors have, but nobody else has, so it's great for the rest of those kids as well."

Lorenzo finished one win short of state after a tumultuous season. On Feb. 27, the UIL state executive committee suspended Hornets head coach Dion Mitchell through the 2023-24 school year for a recruiting violation.

Interim head coach Stacy Godfrey received two years' probation for transporting students from Slaton, where he formerly coached, to Lorenzo. Two weeks earlier, the UIL put the Lorenzo athletics program on probation and ruled all-region guard Travon McCaslin, a transfer from Tulia, ineligible.

A state executive committee member said the addition of seven transfers before the school year, a roughly 10% increase in Lorenzo enrollment, raised suspicion that Mitchell violated recruiting rules.

That put Lorenzo in the spotlight well before the regional tournament.

"It affected us," Godfrey said after the game, "but our kids have been dealing with adversity from the beginning of the year, so it wasn't anything new, but it was different. And as a 15- , 16- , 17-year-old, that stuff is going through your mind, so it's hard to stay focused in a game and in practice when you're thinking about other stuff.

"But tonight, I don't think it affected us much. We didn't play up to our potential tonight, and Jayton's a great team. (They) shot lights out, and we just couldn't find our niche, offense and defense."

Jayton led the entire way, though Lorenzo was within 38-32 after three quarters. The Jaybirds hit the Hornets with an 11-1 run to start the fourth quarter. Sophomore center Griff Reel started the surge with a three-point play, and Williams made 5 of 6 free throws, helping increase the lead to 49-33 with 3:56 left.

Chris Quintana led Lorenzo with 12 points. Then came Kian Mitchell and Malachi Villegas with 10 apiece, Savi Garcia with eight and Jakari Davis-Mitchell with seven.

Bleiker said team defense was his pre-game emphasis, especially on Davis-Mitchell, Mitchell and Villegas. Davis-Mitchell had a 37-point/18-rebound performance in an area-round win over Whitharral and scored 27 in Friday's regional-semifinal conquest of No. 6 Nazareth.

"Those guys are just so good, so athletic, that we really had to try to negate them," Bleiker said, "try to cut the lane off more than anything. And I really thought our kids executed, shoot, almost perfectly on that."

Godfrey suggested the Hornets got rattled.

"I think the lights came on in the gym, and we were on a big stage," he said. "I told the guys, whether you're on a big stage or small stage, you've got to play the same way. I think we got out of our element, and we couldn't score."

REGION I-1A FINALS

Jayton 56, Lorenzo 47

Lorenzo … 9 … 7 … 16 … 15 – 47

Jayton … 14 … 11 … 13 … 18 – 56

LORENZO (26-11) – Kian Mitchell 3 1-2 9, Savai Garcia 2 3-7 8, Chris Quintana 4 3-6 12, Jakari Davis-Mitchell 3 2-5 8, Malachi Villegas 5 0-1 10. Totals 17 9-21 47.

JAYTON (37-2) – Ben Blankenship 2 0-0 6, Ayden Salazar 1 0-0 2, Colt Gentry 0 2-4 2, Sean Stanaland 1 4-6 7, Nathaniel Williams 9 8-11 28, Griff Reel 3 1-1 7, Jaydon Rivera 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 16-24 56.

3-Point Goals – Lorenzo 4 (Mitchell 2, Garcia, Quintana), Jayton 6 (Blankenship 2, Stanaland, Williams 2, Rivera). Total Fouls – Lorenzo 19, Jayton 13. Fouled Out – Lorenzo: D. Mitchell, Villegas; Jayton: None. Technical Fouls – None.