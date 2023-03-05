Open in App
Palm Desert, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed in Palm Desert traffic collision

By Kelley Moody,

4 days ago

Firefighters were on-scene after a vehicle hit and killed a person near the intersection of Calliandra Street and Alamo Drive in Palm Desert just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Traffic Team revealed that the driver, who has been identified, was traveling eastbound on Calliandra Street at an unknown speed when they struck the person.

Officials believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The driver was detained at the scene of the crash and taken to a nearby detention center for homicide.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

