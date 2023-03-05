Open in App
North Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

North Las Vegas welcomes 1st LGBTQ+ center

By Madison Kimbro,

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas opened its first LGBTQ+ center. The long-awaited Equality Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to celebrate the community-supported organization which exists to engage and empower the LGBTQ+ community.

Trevor Harder is the youth services director of the North Las Vegas Equality Center and shared his excitement to be part of the community.

“The Vegas chamber even brought out the rainbow ribbon for us to cut to open our center,” Harder said. “We have a ton of services from social and support groups to after-school tutoring and our wellness clinic with free rapid HIV testing and STI testing.”

Harder was met by several city and state representatives including Susie Lee’s Office, Dina Titus, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, as well as the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Harder stated that opening up a location in North Las Vegas has been in the works for a while because it was obvious that the need was there.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMC8m_0l8DE5uE00
    Equality Center in North Las Vegas hosts ribbon cutting ceremony (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Makd_0l8DE5uE00
    Equality Center in North Las Vegas hosts ribbon cutting ceremony (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6xg3_0l8DE5uE00
    Equality Center in North Las Vegas hosts ribbon cutting ceremony (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g5Yx_0l8DE5uE00
    Equality Center in North Las Vegas hosts ribbon cutting ceremony (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXJpR_0l8DE5uE00
    Equality Center in North Las Vegas hosts ribbon cutting ceremony (KLAS)

“Transportation is an issue for a lot of people, so bringing it to North Las Vegas we open up our service to a whole plethora of people that can’t make it to Henderson for whatever reason,” Harder said. “We do see a lot of patients coming in in Southern Nevada, we are one of the highest ranked for HIV infections.”

Dr. Christina Madison, a clinical pharmacist in Clark County acknowledged the increase in infections she has seen locally.

“We’ve had an increase in the rate of infections here in the state of Nevada. Particularly in Clark County and Southern Nevada,” Madison said. “Part of it is the hookup culture, apps, and people able to have casual encounters. Also, a lot of it has to do with the de-stigmatization of HIV. The issue without using a barrier method or without use of PREP is because they either don’t have a perceived risk or they feel if they do have something there is a treatment for it.”

Harder also shared with 8 News Now that they have one doctor on site who splits their time between North Las Vegas and Henderson. The next step is to get mental health counselors at their facility as well.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas woman desperate for help after apartment ceiling caves in, no repairs made
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Las Vegas man climbed on U.S. Capitol building, illegally entered on Jan. 6: FBI
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Attorney representing family of fallen Las Vegas detective speaks on wrongful death lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Las Vegas man dies 1 week after crash on Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
LVCVA: New buyer listed for former Riviera property on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Biden scheduled to designate Avi Kwa Ame national monument during Las Vegas trip: sources
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
2 of 3 suspects accused of holding Las Vegas teens captive out on bond
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Las Vegas High School
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Public health vending machines offer health kits, clean syringes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
CCSD launching new digital menus for meals at Las Vegas schools
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas politician accused of murdering journalist details jail conditions in handwritten document
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
‘Rummaging’ through cells prompts allegations of systemic prosecutorial misconduct
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Video released of police shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Black Enterprise Women Of Power Summit
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Settlement reached in deadly Las Vegas Alpine Motel fire lawsuits
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Missing Las Vegas teen spotted in southern Utah: authorities
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Aviation Nation is moving to spring
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Neighbors react after 2 young boys shot, 1 fatally, after stray bullet enters Las Vegas apartment
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Cat found in Las Vegas back with Alabama owner after going missing for two years
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Woman hit, injured by driver in southwest Las Vegas parking lot
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Why charter school leaders think more funds for buses could promote equity
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas drivers express concern ahead of 18-month construction project on Charleston
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas Police fire 16 rounds at woman accused in robbery, car chase
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Video shows fight in front of Las Vegas taco truck, customers stand in solidarity
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy