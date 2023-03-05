‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Cinema Audio Society Award for Sound Mixing

“Top Gun: Maverick” won the live-action feature film award at the Cinema Audio Society’s CAS Awards , which took place in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
It won in a category whose nominees were identical to the lineup in the Oscars’ Best Sound category: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” During the time when the Oscars gave out separate sound awards for mixing and editing, the CAS winner went on to take the Oscar for sound mixing a little less than half the time – but in the first two years after the Academy combined its two categories into one, the guild and Oscar winners have matched both times.
Other feature-film winners included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” for animation and “Moonage Daydream” for documentary.
Television winners included "Better Call Saul," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Only Murders in the Building."
The winners:
Motion Picture – Live Action:
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS
Motion Pictures – Animated:
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
Motion Pictures – Documentary:
“Moonage Daydream”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series:
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” E6 “Part 1”
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Television Series – One Hour:
“Better Call Saul” S6:E13 “Saul Gone”
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
Television Series – Half Hour:
“Only Murders in the Building” S2:E5 “The Tell”
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Special:
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” S4:E9 “Gloves Are Off”
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
