‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Cinema Audio Society Award for Sound Mixing

“Top Gun: Maverick” won the live-action feature film award at the Cinema Audio Society’s CAS Awards , which took place in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

It won in a category whose nominees were identical to the lineup in the Oscars’ Best Sound category: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” During the time when the Oscars gave out separate sound awards for mixing and editing, the CAS winner went on to take the Oscar for sound mixing a little less than half the time – but in the first two years after the Academy combined its two categories into one, the guild and Oscar winners have matched both times.

Other feature-film winners included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” for animation and “Moonage Daydream” for documentary.

Television winners included “Better Call Saul,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

The winners:

Motion Picture – Live Action:

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

Motion Pictures – Animated:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Motion Pictures – Documentary:

“Moonage Daydream”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series:

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” E6 “Part 1”

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Television Series – One Hour:

“Better Call Saul” S6:E13 “Saul Gone”

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Television Series – Half Hour:

“Only Murders in the Building” S2:E5 “The Tell”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Special:

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” S4:E9 “Gloves Are Off”

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed



